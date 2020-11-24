Estée Lauder is offering £45 off this amazing skincare set worth over £100

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Set your reminders, because Black Friday 2020 is almost upon us, a long weekend of ridiculously good savings that’s the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done and dusted.

This year’s bumper shopping event falls on Friday 27th November, with Cyber Monday three days later on the 30th of November.

You’ll be able to bag savings on everything from Pandora jewellery and KitchenAids to discounted kids toys and baby essentials.

That said, many retailers have opted to treat customers to a series of early deals, including high street giant Boots. There are so many great skincare bundles on offer right now, from this half-price £20 Soap and Glory set to a £36 Bobbi Brown make-up bundle worth £86.

Right now, though, we’ve got our eyes on a night time skincare set from Estée Lauder, which includes the brand’s best selling Advanced Night Repair serum. On sale for just £45, it has a value of more than £120, making this a serious money-saving beauty buy.

Estée Lauder The Night Is Yours Gift Set

Was £90 now £45 (save £45) – view now at Boots



What’s inside the Estée Lauder The Night Is Yours gift set?

The contents of this set from Estée Lauder contains six different products, including two full-size options. Worth £122.60 in total, it really is a steal.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam – 100ml, full size

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Power Foil Mask – full size

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Multi Recovery Complex II – 5ml, deluxe travel size

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi Recovery Complex II – 7ml, deluxe travel size

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Intensive Restorative Creme – 15ml, deluxe travel size

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion – 4.6ml, deluxe travel size

We guarantee this early deal will be a sell out, so make sure you act quickly to avoid missing out.

Race you to the checkouts!