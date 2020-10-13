We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Expecting a baby or have a little bundle of joy in your life? Prime Day is a brilliant way for parents to stock up on baby gear essentials for a fraction of the normal price.

We all know how expensive baby gear can be, so who couldn’t use some savings? Babies need a surprising amount of stuff, and that stuff can get really expensive. By taking advantage of the baby product deals on Prime Day, you could save some serious cash. And if you’re more of a budget shopper, Prime Day is a great opportunity to bag yourself some premium parenting must-have products for considerably less than their usual price.

As a parenting journalist and mum of three, there’s not much I don’t know when it comes to baby gear. Between six years editing the baby gear pages of a parenting magazine and almost 16 years as a mum (I know, I don’t look old enough…) I can identify a buggy brand at ten paces. From the stuff you really don’t need to waste money on as a new mum, to the indispensable baby products that really will make your life easier, I’m here to share my top tips for picking up the best parenting bargains and baby deals on Prime Day.

My own not-so-little ones are well past the car seats and changing mats stage, but if I was back in the land of nappies and night feeds, there are several baby deals I’d be hoping for on Prime Day. Here are the parenting products I’d be looking to pop in my virtual trolley on Prime Day 2020…

1) Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix Baby Car Seat

We think the CabrioFix from trusted car seat brand Maxi-Cosi is one of the best infant carrier car seats money can buy. It’s suitable from birth to 13kg, which most babies will weigh when they’re around 12 months. As well as using it in the car, you can attach it to selected Maxi-Cosi and Quinny pushchairs to create a nifty travel system. That means when your baby nods off in the car (and they pretty much all do that), you can easily move your baby from the car to the pushchair – and back again – without unbuckling your baby from the seat first.

It’s best to buy a compatible Maxi-Cosi base unit to fix the car seat in your car. First you secure the base in your vehicle, then clip the car seat in and out of the base. Easy!

The Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix Isofix base is also on offer at the moment, down from £179 to £101.25. That’s a saving of £77.75!

View at Amazon – £101.25 (SAVE £77.75)

2) Fisher-Price Rollin’ Rovee

You can’t beat Fisher-Price when it comes to fun, educational toys that capture the attention of kids and parents alike. This little fella made it on to Argos’ top toys for Christmas this year, and we can see why.

Suitable for little ones aged from six months to five years, this interactive Fisher-Price toy has four modes of play to match each stage of a child’s development. There are lights and music involved – always a hit with little people – but Rovee is educational too. With Rovee’s help, your little one could be learning the alphabet, counting, matching opposites and discovering how to follow directions. (Handy if we end up home-schooling again…) Rollin’ Rovee isn’t cheap at £58.99 but we’re hoping Prime Day will change that. If not, the Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair looks like a lot of fun, and it’s down from £46.99 to £24.99.

View at Amazon- £24.99 (SAVE £30)



3) Angelcare Ac527 3-in-1 Sensasure Baby Movement Monitor with Video

There are baby monitors, and then there are Angelcare baby monitors. In my book, no other monitor comes close to this. It has a movement sensor pad, which sounds an alarm if no movement is detected from your baby for 20 seconds, and the 4.3” video screen offers infrared night vision, so you can see your baby sleeping soundly without having to creep around to check for breathing sounds! There’s no better peace of mind.

It’s usually £249.99 but there’s currently 36% off.

View at Amazon – £159.99 (SAVE £90)

4) Maxi-Cosi Iora Bedside Crib

Bedside cribs weren’t really a thing when my babies were born. But oh, how I wish they had been. The ability to sleep safely side-by-side with your baby makes night feeding just that little bit more bearable. Imagine being able to reach your baby without even getting out of bed!

This bedside sleeper is suitable from birth until your baby weighs 9kg. It has a clever slide function so it’s easy to fit beside your bed, and it’s also easy to fold and carry in its own travel bag, so it’s handy for weekends away. We love the large storage basket – perfect for stashing spare nappies and onesies!

View at Amazon -£129 (SAVE £64)



5) Elvie Pump Single Silent Wearable Breast Pump with App

It’s not often you’ll hear me call a baby product a game-changer. But the Elvie Wearable Breast Pump is exactly that. Gone are the days of feeling faintly bovine as you attempt to express breastmilk. You simply pop this inside your bra and let it get on with the job. It really is silent and – get this – you can connect to an app that monitors your milk volume and even lets you control the pump remotely. Now that’s clever.

If you’re in the market for a breast pump, this is hands down (no pun intended) the best there is.

View at Amazon – £211.65 (SAVE £37.35)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day was delayed this year – another thing we can thank the pandemic for. But after much feverish speculation about when it would eventually take place, it’s back on track. Amazon Prime Day takes place on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October this year. You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in Prime Day, so get signed up if you haven’t already. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime so you could always take advantage of that – just don’t forget to cancel before the 30 days are up.