We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Anyone with a penchant for skin care and an Instagram account will no doubt be familiar with the Foreo cleansing brush range.



The titchy, electric gadgets are all over the Instagram grids of celebs, beauty experts and social media influencers- even Meghan Markle is said to use one to keep her skin glowing.

The super smart, chargeable cleansing devices promise to cleanse, exfoliate, banish puffiness and even reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Sounds fab!

But take a look at the price tag and you may be deterred slightly. We’re all for striving for perfect skin, but with the Foreo Luna 2 costing over £100, you’d be forgiven for wondering if it’s a total essential.

Thankfully, we’re here to offer a seriously affordable alternative.

The HD Harudone Facial Pore Cleanser is a Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush inspired by the likes of Foreo.

The bacteria resistant, silicone tool uses pulsations defused through soft bristles to gently unclog pores, remove dirt, oil and make up residue as well as dead skin cells.

It also promises to offer a soft anti-aging solution that directs low frequency pulsations onto wrinkle-prone areas, lessening the appearance of even deep-set lines. It also claims to leave skin firmer and improve elasticity.

The cute pink skin buzzer comes with a USB charging cable and features three different types of brush type, each to suit different skin types and conditions.

While it may sound similar to Foreo’s offering, it costs a little less. Right now, you can snap it up on Amazon for just £15.99.

It’s received some favourable reviews from users too.

‘Well this is a game changer in facial brushes. Wanted to see what all the fuss was about with all the beauty bloggers using similar face brushes. This is a small yet powerful brush which leaves your face nice and clean with minimal effort. Easy to charge and change from one setting to the next,’ one wrote online.

‘Couldn’t be more pleased. Decided to try this before buying the more expensive, we’ll known one. Well I won’t be bothering as this one is fantastic. The device lasts at least a month (with twice daily use) on one charge. It has seemed to help keep my skin clearer and I love using it. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed,’ applauded another.