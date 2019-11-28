The highly-anticipated Frozen 2 has now landed in cinemas, and Marks & Spencer have an adorable range to celebrate the second instalment of this massive Disney hit.

The range launched this month ahead of the film premiere, and little Frozen fans are also able to get a picture with Anna and Elsa at some of their bigger stores.

But if you’re wondering what to get from all the kids in your life who keep singing Into the Unknown obsessively (or shouting out Samantha for all of Olaf’s fans out there), we selected our favourite picks from their exclusive range with Disney.

2 Pack Disney Frozen™ 2 Olaf Print Pyjama Sets

Ideal for Christmas Eve Boxes, we can already picture a cosy night in re-watching Frozen with hot chocolate in hand. We just wish these came in adult sizes too…

Disney Frozen 2 Bedding Set

Getting them to bed will be a lot easier when they’re going ‘into the unknown’ with Frozen’s smiliest faces.

Disney Frozen 2 Olaf Hot Water Bottle

This one would actually work for adults as well as kids (i.e. we’re definitely adding this to our Christmas wish list…).

Disney Frozen 2 Snow Globe



Any room needs a special snow globe and mini Frozen fans will go nuts when they realise they can keep Anna and Elsa forever!

Disney Frozen 2 Paper Doll Kit Storybook

Instead of building a snowman – we already have Olaf after all – kids can build their own paper dolls with this kit storybook. Perfect to stimulate their imagination!

As well as making little ones happy, you’ll be happy to hear that buying some of M&S’ Frozen products will also be helping those in need.

The retailer worked with Disney to support the Together for Short Lives charity, which helps the 49,000 seriously ill children and their families make the most of every moment they have together.

“Growing M&S kidswear is an important focus at M&S as we work to appeal to family-aged customers,” M&S director of clothing & home marketing Nathan Ansell said.

“Frozen 2 is a highly anticipated film and when the trailer landed it was record-breaking so we know lots of our customers will be excited to visit our special Frozen 2 shops and check out our exclusive product.

“It’s also important to us, especially at Christmas time, that we support causes our customers and colleagues care about so we’re incredibly proud to also be working with Together for Short Lives.”

What a great cause! We know sisters Anna and Elsa would definitely approve…