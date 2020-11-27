We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a last minute advent calendar? These Harry Potter ones are great for any fans of the Wizarding World, and they're discounted for a limited time!

Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th.

Find huge savings with Tesco, Disney, Ikea, Pandora, Argos

There’s big discounts on KitchenAids, Nutribullet, toy deals and baby deals including car seats.

This Black Friday, you can save on Harry Potter advent calendars at Boots. So if you’re looking for a last minute gift or want to treat yourself, you’ve come to the right place.

These advent calendars are only discounted for a limited time though, so make sure you grab one soon to avoid disappointment!

Here’s what’s on offer…

Harry Potter advent calendar deals – at a glance:

Harry Potter Ladies 12 Pair Sock Advent Calendar – Boots | SAVE £10

Harry Potter Sock Advent Calendar – Boots | SAVE £10

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent Calendar – Boots | SAVE £8

Harry Potter Ladies 12 Pair Sock Advent Calendar

This 12 days of Christmas advent calendar has a different Harry Potter themed pair of socks behind each window and even a cosy surprise for day 12. It makes a great gift or a little pre-Christmas treat for yourself. Each pair of socks has a Wizarding World themed design including each of the Houses and some film quotes.

Harry Potter Sock Advent Calendar

This unisex product is Boots’ second Harry Potter sock advent calendar, and features some different Harry Potter inspired socks behind each of the windows. It’s a great option for any Harry Potter fan or yourself if you fancy.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent Calendar

Filled with bath, beauty and shower goodies, this advent calendar is a great way to indulge as you welcome in the festive season. It’s shaped like the infamous Hogwarts Express and is sure to delight any Harry Potter fan.