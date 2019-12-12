‘Need this’ Shoppers go wild for Home Bargains’ festive pet beds

For many of us, our pets are part of the family, so it’s only fair that they get to join in the celebrations this Christmas.

Thanks to Home Bargains, you can pick up a pet bed shaped like a Christmas tree to help keep them cosy this winter. It even features pom pom baubles and a star on the top to complete it.

This brilliant find was shared on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, by Debbie Chambers. Alongside the photo, she wrote, ‘£5.99 home bargains pet bed. They had a Xmas pudding too 🎅🏼’

Pet owners loved the bed, with many of them flocking to their comments to share their thoughts. One wrote, ‘Need this for the cats!’

Another added, ‘How cute would our babies look in one of these though’.

A third one added, ‘Get her her very own Xmas tree and she will leave the real one alone’.

If the Christmas tree isn’t for you, you could treat your pet to a Christmas pudding bed instead. It would make an ideal gift for your cat or dog this season.

Maybe you could buy both if you’re feeling generous, or if you have more than one pet to please this season?

It looks like the bed would be the right fit for cats, or for a small to medium sized dogs. But we’re unsure of the bed’s exact dimensions so best for you to check in-store to avoid disappointment!

The bed isn’t available online, so if you do want to treat your furry friend to one, you’ll have to head to your local Home Bargains store before they’re all sold out.

If you don’t know where your nearest store is, you can use their handy store finder.

Simply type in your postcode and it does the hard work for you.

Will you be treating your pet to this adorable pet bed? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!