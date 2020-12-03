We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can make a big saving on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser with a brilliant discount right now.

There’s nothing like a creamy, sweet and delicious mug of hot chocolate at Christmas time.

Hotel Chocolat really have changed the hot chocolate game with the release of The Velvetiser – a sleek, nifty gadget that creates luxe-level hot chocolate at the push of a button.

The chic hot chocolate machine with a stunning copper, white or charcoal design creates barista-grade hot chocolate, made with real grated chocolate flakes, in just two and a half minutes.

Excitingly, the incredible chocolate creation has a rare discount available now – so it’s the perfect time to snap one up for the sweet-toothed hot choc fan in your life, just in time for gift giving time.

And that’s not all on offer at Hotel Chocolat right now because there’s drool-worthy chocolate hampers to be snapped up too.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is usually £99.95, but if you use promo code STSMHCXMAS at check out on the Hotel Chocolat website, you’ll get a generous £20 off – taking the price down to just £79.95.

There’s so many flavours to chose from when it comes to grated chocolate flakes to go into the gadget, with everything from ginger and mint to vanilla white and hazelnut.

There’s also coffee flavoured mixes too for those who are suckers for a sweet caffeine hit.

Don’t worry about rushing to buy a stash of choc though because this set comes with sachets included, so you can start creating yummy hot chocolates in an instant.

You’ll also receive two adorable ceramic Podcups that are the perfect size for every drink made in The Velvetiser and worth £20.

Plus a Classic Latte Selection Box and an Everything Selection Box and of course the special tool itself in the beautiful copper, white or charcoal colour – it’s your choice.

There’s no mess and no fuss either! Thanks to the non-stick coating inside The Velvetiser, you just need to rinse it out in order to get it clean and ready for your next batch of delightful drinks.