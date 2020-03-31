The surprising way you can speed up your home WiFi signal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With most people self-isolating at home right now, WiFi signals are expectedly seeing an effect.

In an effort to slow down the spread of global pandemic COVID-19, government advice has seen those who are able to set up and work from home under instructions to only leave the house in certain situations.

Since last week the population have only been allowed to leave the house to buy food and medicine (though as infrequently as possible), go outside for one form of exercise per day, or if you are a key worker.

And with schools across the country currently closed too, it means that many families are in the house together all suddenly using household provisions and services that previously didn’t have that much of a strain on them.

And one such provision that is getting most of us through this bout of self-isolation is home WiFi.

Wireless internet in the home is the main service that allows us all to work from home.

And if that wasn’t enough, it’s the one thing keeping us connected to friends and loved ones that we are unable to see, as well as providing us with our only source of entertainment in the form of TV, Netflix, online shopping and social media.

But as the current backbone of most UK households, home WiFi us expectedly under strain, with many of us experiencing slower speeds and frequent cutouts.

So a new report from media regulator Ofcom has given us an insight into how to improve our signals – and there’s one surprising household appliance that could be slowing you down.

“Did you know that microwave ovens can also reduce wi-fi signals?” said Ofcom in their report.

“So don’t use the microwave when you’re making video calls, watching HD videos or doing something important online.”

Who would have thought!

They also advised that we should be aware of devices we’re not using, adding, “The more devices attached to your wi-fi, the lower the speed you get.

“Devices like tablets and smartphones often work in the background, so try switching wi-fi reception off on these when you’re not using them.”

Still experiencing a slow signal? Try these tips to speed up your home WiFi…

Tips to improve home WiFi speed: