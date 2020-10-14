We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's 42% off this Ingenuity Soothe 'n Delight Portable Swing for two days only, dropping in price from £67.68 to £41.99.

Ingenuity is a popular baby brand that makes a wide range of baby gear. From swings and baby seats to highchairs and cribs, Ingenuity products are practical, durable, and versatile. Ingenuity’s range of swings and seats for babies are the perfect place to pop your little one for those moments when you need your hands free. And, with more than 2.5K reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating – it’s safe to say parents love it!



Amazon Prime Day baby swing and seat deals – at a glance

Ingenuity Soothe ‘n Delight Portable Swing – Cozy Kingdom – SAVE £31

Ingenuity, Swing ‘n Go Portable Swing – SAVE £21.83

Graco Baby Delight Swing – SAVE £8.01

Tiny Love 3-in1 Rocker Napper – SAVE £33.50

Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-in-1 Baby Rocker – SAVE £23.39

Ronbei Electric Baby Swing Chair – SAVE £38

Ingenuity Soothe ‘n Delight Portable Swing

Save £31 – View at Amazon

The Ingenuity Soothe ‘n Delight Portable Swing is a multifunctional baby chair that’s suitable from birth until your baby weighs around 20 pounds. You can set it to recline, and the swing speed is adjustable to suit your baby’s favourite swing speed. It’s easy to fold with a portable design, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

The Ingenuity Soothe ‘n Delight Portable Swing is at this price for Prime Day – so be quick if you want to grab it at this price.