Jamie Oliver’s cookware and kitchenware is some of the best – and now you can get it for up to 38% less

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a maximum saving of £89 on just one of the eight amazing sets, there's plenty of fantastic deals to be had on the range of Jamie Oliver's Tefal cook- and kitchenware.

It’s fair to say that national treasure Jamie Oliver has his fingers in a number of pies…books, TV, restaurants and kitchenware but to name a few. He’s created a brand that’s long since been a cupboard essential in many family homes, on university shopping lists and bought as gifts for loved ones throughout the year.

So if you ever see Jamie Oliver cookware on sale (like on today on Amazon Prime, for example!) then it’s time to treat yourself. The pots and pans are suitable for all hobs, durable, long-lasting and easy to clean. Perhaps most importantly though, they’re brilliant to cook with. His bakeware and kitchenware is also well-made and created to last for years and years.

Amazon Prime Day UK Jamie Oliver cookware – at a glance:

Tefal Jamie Oliver Ingenio 9-piece Cookware Set – SAVE £46

Tefal Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series – SAVE £89

Tefal Jamie Oliver 24cm Cast Iron Casserole Dish – SAVE £40

Tefal Jamie Oliver 28cm Pan – SAVE £15

Tefal Jamie’s Stainless Steel Italian Pasta Pot – SAVE £18

Jamie Oliver’s 20cm Pestle and Mortar – SAVE £15

Jamie Oliver Medium Acacia Wood Chopping Board – SAVE £6

Jamie Oliver Baking Sheet – SAVE £2

Jamie Oliver Tefal 5-piece Cookware Set

SAVE £89 – View on Amazon

The Tefal Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series (pictured above) is a 5-piece aluminium set that consists of a 24cm frying pan, a 24cm sauté pan, a 24cm stewpot plus lid and two saucepans with lids – an 18cm and a 20cm. That’s a lot of cookware. It normally retails for £265 but can currently be bought on Amazon for £175.99 – that’s £89 off. If you can’t afford that sum upfront, Amazon offers an option to pay in five monthly instalments of £35.20.

Jamie Oliver Ingenio Stainless Steel 9-piece Cookware Set

SAVE £46 – View on Amazon

For a reasonable £138.99 (that’s a saving of £46.01) you can opt for this Jamie Oliver Ingenio 9-piece Cookware Set. Made from premium stainless steel, it comes with four pans of different sizes, three lids and two removable Ingenio handles so you can move easily from hob, oven or grill to the table. If storage is limited this is an excellent choice – because you can remove the handles the pans stack together with ease.

Jamie Oliver 28cm Pan

SAVE £15 – View on Amazon

If you don’t need a 5-piece set or it’s a bit of a stretch, for a limited time only you can buy the Tefal Jamie Oliver 28cm Pan for £60.26, or a saving of £15.59. This hardy, solid pan is suitable for all hobs. It has a thermo-spot temperature gauge that indicates when the pan has reached the perfect frying temperature. And it’s oven-safe up to 260°C.

Jamie Oliver Cast Iron Casserole Dish

SAVE £40 – View on Amazon

Who needs to spend an added £100 or more on Le Creuset when the Tefal Jamie Oliver 24cm Cast Iron Casserole Dish is £69.85 – that’s a saving of £40.15 off its usual price. Oven-proof and compatible with all hob types, this 4.7 litre dish will serve all your one-pot meals for a lifetime.

Jamie Oliver Italian Pasta Pot

SAVE £18 – View on Amazon

Pasta lovers rejoice – Jamie’s Stainless Steel Italian Pasta Pot has £18.18 off, making the discounted price £61.82. That’s not bad for a pot that is so durable you can pass it down to your kids. As well as being suitable for all hobs, including induction, the pot comes with an integrated straining basket. AND it doubles as a stockpot so you get 2-for-the-price-of-one.

Jamie Oliver Pestle and Mortar

SAVE £15 – View on Amazon

In need of a pestle and mortar to grind herbs, nuts and seeds? (They can also be used as a serving bowl and look classy on the kitchen worktop). Don’t make the mistake of buying a cheaper, lighter version. A mortar (the bowl) needs to be heavy and sturdy so it doesn’t move around when you’re using the pestle. If you’re a Prime member Jamie Oliver’s 20cm Pestle and Mortar is only £24.99 on Amazon at the moment – that’s a saving of £15.

Jamie Oliver Medium Acacia Wood Chopping Board

SAVE £6 – View on Amazon

Need an attractive new chopping board to replace the tired, stained one you’re currently using? You should buy this Jamie Oliver Medium Acacia Wood Chopping Board, which is made from wood sourced from sustainable forests and doubles up as a serving platter. At £19.49 for the medium size, that’s a saving of £6.50. Every little helps.

Jamie Oliver Non-Stick Baking Sheet, Harbour Blue SAVE £2 – View on Amazon

This Jamie Oliver Baking Sheet is non-stick, super-thin yet strong (it’s double-steel) – ideal for sliding baked goods onto a cooling rack. Opt for gorgeous Atlantic Green and you can get one for £13.49 – that’s a saving of £2.50. Not bad for perfect cookies.

So whatever you like to make in the kitchen, there’s sure to be a deal for you on one of these brilliant Jamie Oliver cookware sets.