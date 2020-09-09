John Lewis has reduced prices on fancy dress – including Disney and Harry Potter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Halloween coming up next month, you might be thinking about fancy dress costumes for your children. Now's the perfect time to order them, as John Lewis has slashed prices on popular costumes from Disney and Harry Potter.

As part of their Toy Special Offers, John Lewis currently has four fancy dress costumes on sale.

From Alice in Wonderland to Frozen, there’s some great characters for children to dress up as.

This 100% polyester fancy dress costume is ideal for any Alice in Wonderland fans! The adorable white and blue dress features characters from the classic film including Alice, the Cheshire Cat, and the Playing Cards.

It’s suitable for ages 5-6, and it currently on sale at just £13!

Harry Potter fans will love this Quidditch robe costume, letting them dress up as a witch or wizard for Halloween or any other occasion! With the Gryffindor colours and crest, it’s a must-have for any Potterhead out there.

It’s suitable for children between 5-6 years, and like the Alice costume, is 100% polyester.

Frozen fans can dress up like Princess Anna with this luxury satin dress! It comes with glitter prints and a luxury velour fabric cloak, just like Anna wears in the animated films.

This costume is medium size, and suitable for children aged 5 and up.

No fancy dress box is complete without an adorable animal costume, and this one is a bargain at just £7.50! Your child can unleash their imagination and skip through the woods as a fox, with this smart costume and included mask.

This costume is suitable for children between 5-6 years old.

Or, if you’re not after costumes, they’ve got some great deals on toys too.

There’s currently toy sets and inflatables on offer, so why not see what’s there?

