Whether it's for a Christmas or Birthday present, the Kindle Fire makes a great gift for any child.

Save up to 45 per cent on Kindle Fire Kids Editions.

All tablets includes a 2-year worry-free guarantee – so, broken screens can be fixed!

This is one of our Black Friday deals. It comes as no surprise that this is a Black Friday deal, but with great prices on Amazon Kindle Fires right now, it may make up your mind on whether to buy your child their very first tablet.

Amazon has reduced the price of it’s range of kindles by as much as 45 per cent. Which is great seeing as Kindle Fires are already seen by shoppers as one of the more cheaper options.

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to sizes. The Kindle Fire Kids Editions come in a range of screen sizes, including 7, 8 and ten inches.

Kindle Fire Kids Edition – Black Friday 2019

All of them are guaranteed to entertain you little ones.. They’ll enjoy a range of books, films, educational games, TV shows and music.

The tablets on sale have improved processors, meaning they’ll run faster with less glitches.

Buy now: Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet. 7-inch display, was £99.99, NOW £54.99, Amazon

There is also plenty of memory in the new models.

With storage spaces starting from 16gb, rising to 32gb for larger-sized models, you can also expand memory using SD cards.

So for long journeys your child won’t get bored as they’ll have plenty of content to choose from.

Kindle Fire Kids Edition – parental controls

But if you’re worried that your child may become to attached to their tablet, fret not.

Amazon Parent dashboard means that you’re in control of the Kindle. You can manage what your child watches and limit screen time by setting the time their Kindle shuts down at.

Buy now: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet. 8-inch display, was £129.99, NOW £84.99, Amazon

With the ‘Learn First’ programme, parents can block access to games and videos until certain goals are met.

To top it all of, parents have total approval on the Kindle’s access to social media, the Internet and Amazon Alexa.

Whatever size you buy, they are all ultra-durable.

All of them come with a kid-proof case that protects their tablet against bumps, knocks and drops. Which, if you’ve ever handed your phone to your child, you know happens a lot.

Buy now: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – 10.1-inch display, was £199.99, NOW £139.99, Amazon

Even if they end up breaking their Fire, all tablets includes a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If they break it, return it and Amazon will replace it for free.

And whatever model you decide to buy, there is plenty of time to get one.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have already started. They began on November 22nd and end on Cyber Monday, which is December 2nd. So you still have plenty of time to buy one.