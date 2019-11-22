Black Friday 2019: The iconic KitchenAid Artisan mixer has more than £50 off

Want homemade treats on demand? Treat yourself this Black Friday with this cut-price KitchenAid mixer.

Since the release of The Great British Bake Off, more of us are baking and experimenting with homemade sweet treats. So it’s no surprise that lots of us are doing a little bit of virtual window shopping during Black Friday for the best deals on cooking equipment.

For Amazon’s week-long Black Friday bonanza, you can find a whole host of great baking equipment at affordable prices.

But not many deals will come close to this classic KitchenAid mixer.

Pasta, cake and pizza… you can make it all

With this mixer, baking is just the beginning.

Because you can choose from ten speeds and over ten available attachments, so you can whip up any meal, from pasta, ice cream, cake, salsa, sausages and lots, lots more.

I’m getting hungry just at the thought of what I can make with this thing!

You can make so many dishes with this tool due to its classic planetary mixing action.

This is where the beater rotates in one direction while it whisks and turns in the other.

So you save yourself some potentially painful hand whisking, as you watch the mixer constantly push ingredients towards the centre of the bowl.

Buy now: KitchenAid 5K45SSBSL Classic Stand Mixer, was £329.58, NOW £276, Amazon

Classic design

And whatever design of kitchen you have, this KitchenAid deal will fit in right away. Its design is a robust, stable and durable full metal construction.

With a smooth rounded design, this die-cast zinc creation is durable, reliable, and gives you the power to do more of what you love in the kitchen.

And you can control how quickly it needs to mix. With ten speed settings, this KitchenAid godsend ensures fast, thorough and precise mixing.

The mixer comes equipped with a range of convenient accessories. With a flat beater, dough hook and wire whisk for all your baking needs, you can have a three course meal of pitta, pizza and cake – all homemade of course!

All the attachments and optional accessories can be plugged in the single multi-purpose hub.

This allows you to mince meat, slice vegetables, roll and cut pasta, squeeze, chop and process.