Save up to £55 on Le Creuset’s cast iron casserole dishes on Prime Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Family-favourite kitchenware brand Le Creuset has offered an amazing saving of over £28 on this unique cast iron casserole dish.





While Le Creuset is just one of the top-tier kitchenware brands to have their prices massively discounted this Prime Day, Amazon has also taking the prices down to record-level lows across the site from today until tomorrow at midnight. So with Christmas on the horizon, there’s no better time to shop…

Founded in 1925, Le Creuset has always been the go-to for wedding presents, important birthday gifts and key one-off buys as each of the wares, from the skillets and roasting dishes to the mugs come in a beautiful range of colours, shapes and sizes.

Amazon Prime Day deals on kitchenware – at a glance

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish with Lid – SAVE £55

Le Creuset Casserole Cast Iron Dish – SAVE £28

Le Creuset Set of 2 Stoneware Espresso Mugs – SAVE £5.01

Le Creuset 79209101400000 Cocotte, Stoneware – SAVE £7.51

Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish

PRICE: £207 (RRP: £230) – View on Amazon

Save £28 on this Le Creuset casserole dish just in time for the holidays! Ideal for slow cooking up a storm on Christmas or making a delicious, warming casserole as the weather turns colder. The bright, bold design of this dish will surely make it a stand-out feature in your kitchen whatever the colour and with Le Creuset’s quality standards, you’ll know that this will be dish to see you through years and years to come.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

It’s enamelled cast iron with a tight-fitting lid and can be big enough to serve up to six people! From meat and casseroles to bread and even cakes, there’s not a whole lot this versatile dish can’t do. It’s also super easy to clean as it’s dishwasher safe, withstands a temperature of up to 260 degrees and is suitable for ovens, grills and all hob types – including induction ones.

But Le Creuset isn’t the only brand to be offering amazing kitchenwares Amazon Prime Day deals. You can also snap up some brilliant Prime Day toys deals and bargains on baby products across the site too.

And all in time for Christmas! So whether it’s for your home or someone else’s, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.