We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are some incredible Black Friday Le Creuset deals to be had now.

Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th, but there’s plenty of early deals to be had!

Find huge savings with Tesco, Disney, Ikea, Pandora, Argos

There’s big discounts on KitchenAids, Nutribullet, toy deals and baby deals including car seats.

There are incredible Black Friday savings to be had on Le Creuset kitchenware right now as part of Amazon’s generous price slashes.

The iconic French retailer create gorgeous cookware pieces worthy of a place in any food fan’s kitchen and now’s the perfect time to snap up some Le Creuset classics to treat yourself to or give to the wannabe chef in your life this Christmas.

Black Friday Le Creuset deals – at a glance:

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish With Lid – Amazon | SAVE £46

Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Casserole Dish With Lid – Amazon | SAVE £33.80

Le Creuset Set of 6 London Rainbow Espresso Mugs – Amazon | SAVE £13

Le Creuset Stoneware Grand Teapot – Amazon | SAVE £9.40

Le Creuset Enamelled Stoneware Classic Teapot – Amazon | SAVE £22

There’s 20% off the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish With Lid, taking the price down to £184 instead of £230.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish With Lid



Save £46 – View at Amazon



This versatile kitchen must have is perfect for whipping up endless amounts of dishes, from meat and veg to pasta and curry.

The retro style orange colour way is bold yet trendy and looks stunning on any countertop.

The oval enamelled cast iron dish is complete with a tight-fitting lid and provides fuss-free one-pot cooking.

There’s also 20% off the Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Casserole Dish With Lid.

Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Casserole Dish With Lid

Save £33.80 – View at Amazon



Is there any better way to show how much you appreciate a food-obsessed loved one than with a heart shaped casserole dish from one of the world’s most sought after cookware brands? We doubt it.

It holds enough to serve two people, so it’s the perfect date night dish to serve up a warming meal straight from the oven. Adorable!

Right now you can snap it up for just £135 instead of £169.

Le Creuset Set of 6 London Rainbow Espresso Mugs

Save £13 – View at Amazon



The perfect present for coffee lovers, this set of 6 stoneware rainbow Espresso Mugs from Le Creuset comes in stunning colours Cherry, Volcanic, Soleil, Palm, Teal and Ultra Violet.

They’re made from strong stoneware with durable chip-resistant enamel and can withstand temperatures up to 260°C.

They’re easy to hand wash and are dishwasher safe too and are bound to look glorious in anyone’s mug collection thanks to their smart Le Creuset lettering and ombre style colour ways.

You’ll pay just £52 for them now instead of the usual £65.