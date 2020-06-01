We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Summer has arrived, and many of us will be spending more time in our gardens because of lockdown. But Lidl is selling a 12ft swimming pool to make days in the garden even better.

For £99.99, shoppers will be able to pick up a 12ft swimming pool from Lidl and it’s the ultimate way to cool down in the warmer weather.

Lidl’s Bestway 12’ Steel Pro Pool will be part of the budget supermarket’s ‘Middle of Lidl’ range, meaning it won’t be available online.

The pool will be available from Sunday 7th June, and will join other outdoor essentials such as paddling pools and water guns to provide fun for all the family.

Like most things in the Middle of Lidl, when the pool sells out it’ll be gone for good, so it’s a good idea to get there early to avoid disappointment.

Recently, Lidl also started selling an affordable outdoor play range including a bouncy castle and a climbing frame too.

According to Lidl’s website, ‘It doesn’t get any better than having your very own pool in your backyard and this ultra durable pool strikes the perfect balance between quality and price.’

They add that the pool is ‘very simple’ to set up and take down, so shoppers are able to put it away during the colder months. You don’t need any tools to do it either.

The pool is made of Tritech™Liner, a durable material that is ‘reinforced for strength and puncture resistance’.

It also comes with a filter pump to keep the pool water ‘clean and hygienic’.

It works by circulating clean water by pumping it out of the pool, through a cartridge, and back again.

And to make sure it’s the perfect temperature, there’s an easy-to-read floating thermometer included.

Will you be treating yourself to this Lidl swimming pool? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!