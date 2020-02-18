We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy livening up your kitchen with a touch of colour?

Bargain supermarket Lidl has launched a mega colourful range of kitchenware to brighten up any cooking session.

A huge array of pots, pans and more are available in a rainbow of colour ways featuring an Ombré effect and seem to be inspired by high-end homeware name, Le Creuset.

With that in mind, the pieces will give your kitchen that designer vibe at a fraction of the price.

Prices start at just £3.99 and only go as far as £25. There’s so many items to choose from too.

The durable Cast Iron Casserole Dish features a strong enamel coating and is oven safe til 240 degrees Celsius. It’s up for sale for £24.99 and when you compare that to Le Creuset’s super similar offering costing almost £200, it sort of seems like a no brainer.

The Stoneware oven dish is priced at just £4.99, while the handy, non-stick Forged Aluminium Frying Pan costs just £14.99.

You haven’t got to be an avid cook to brighten your life up with the range. There’s a super sleek, insulated bottle up for grabs in three cute colours, plus plate, bowl and mug sets with majorly affordable price tags.

Even trade your dull appliances for a pop of colour. There’s a kettle and a toaster available in three designs, both costing a very reasonable £16.99.

The technicolour offerings will be available to buy from Lidl stores from today (18th February). But be quick if you fancy nabbing any of the items, as once they’ve been snapped up, they’re gone.