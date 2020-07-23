Lidl is selling a two-person inflatable kayak for under £40

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're heading out to a boating area this summer, Lidl is selling an ideal two-person kayak for under £40.

The inflatable kayak will be available at Lidl this week, and it’s perfect for any trips by the water.

Shoppers can pick up the kayak for £39.99, and you get a lot for your money.

The kayak comes with detachable seats, a waterproof bag for any valuables, and double-bladed paddles.

And it’s made with robust PVC that’s resistant to salt water, oil, ozone and cold weather.

But if something does go wrong, the kayak has an on-board repair kit so you can sort it out whilst you’re on the going.

Don’t worry if you have limited space either, because the kayak is small when packed and has a waterproof bag.

It’s over three metres long when inflated, but decreases in size significantly when you want to pack it away.

It also has a three year warranty and can hold 2 adults comfortably, with a weight limit of 160kg (25 stone).

The kayak is part of Lidl’s summer essentials range, which is currently going on in stores across the country.

Unfortunately the kayak can’t be ordered online, so you’ll have to head to the middle of Lidl if you want one.

Other items in their new range include an Adventure Paddling Pool, a Mini Tower Fan and children’s UV protection suits.

This kayak and other items in the range are only there for a limited time, so best to head there soon to avoid disappointment!

