Lidl launches gorgeous new kitchen range starting from just £2.99

With many of us perfecting our cooking skills during lockdown, it’s important to have some great kitchen equipment. And Lidl has launched a great range of gadgets to help shoppers get creative in the kitchen.

Lidl will be selling plenty of kitchen products in-stores, in an effort to help UK shoppers try new things in the kitchen this year.

Starting at just £2.99 for an antibacterial chopping board, they’re offering an affordable way to upgrade your kitchen.

For those looking to make their own smoothies during lockdown, Lidl’s 3-in-1 Hand Blender set is just £15.99 and blends, whisks and chops fruit and vegetables with ease. The perfect way to get your 5-a-day!

Or if you want to try your hand at baking, why not pick up the Morphy Richards 3-in-1 Jug Scale to help you measure out all your ingredients in a variety of units.

It’s just £14.99 at Lidl, with an RRP of £29.99. So it’s a great saving!

And if you’re still doing the morning breakfast rush during lockdown, Lidl’s egg cooker is £9.99 and allows you to cook up to six eggs at a time. Perfect for feeding a family in the morning.

There’s a 7-Piece Multi-Purpose Grater for £4.99 too, with 5 interchangeable inserts to help you slice up any fruit or vegetables. There’s a finger guard for safe use too, if you’re clumsy in the kitchen!

With the nation drinking plenty of tea and coffee at home, Lidl is also offering a kettle for just £17.99 which features overheating and boil-dry protection features.

They’ve even got £3.99 placemats made of bamboo if you want to upgrade your dining table during lockdown.

And finally, their ceramic-coated coast aluminum pan is ideal for frying and requires less oil for healthier food.

It’s just £13.99 and non-stick, so it’s the ideal product to add to your kitchen cupboard.

