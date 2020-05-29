We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We're pretty sure the majority of Brits are aware of the bargain brilliance of Lidl by now.

The budget supermarket is famed for its insanely affordable food and drink, its super similar dupes of pricier products and its iconically treasure filled middle aisle.

Now, with the weather hotting up and the coronavirus lockdown still in full swing, Lidl has launched something super exciting to help those with little ones get through a summer season confined to the back garden and the local park.

With over two months having passed since the nation went into lockdown in light of the global health pandemic, it’s highly likely that most parents are running thin on the ground when it comes to finding original ideas to keep kids entertained.

Meanwhile, we reckon that the garden shed’s stash of half deflated footballs, tired toys and last year’s disheveled (and probably punctured) paddling pool isn’t going to cut it during the scorching days lined up on the weather forecast.

Enter Lidl and the brilliant news that it just introduced an epic children’s garden play range to its ever evolving stock.

In true Lidl tradition, the items aren’t ones that’ll bleed your bank account totally dry.

There’s a portable two meter basketball hoop for the sporty and constantly energised tots in your household, costing just £39.99.

Plus we reckon the £34.99 bouncy castle, complete with basketball hoop and ring toss game will keep little’ens entertained outside for hours on end.

There’s also the super sweet Florabest Kids’ Play & Picnic Table which can be used as a water and sand playing station and easily transformed into an adorable snack spot.

It costs a mere £29.99 and comes with two robust tubs for filling with water, sand and toys as well as a parasol hole for keeping children’s delicate skin nicely shaded on sun soaked days in the garden.

There’s also a £15 scooter on offer plus adorable Peppa Pig, Frozen, Avengers and Paw Patrol tents.

With a badminton net, a space hopper, a hula hoop and so much more in the mix, we recommend opting for Lidl and heading straight to the middle aisle when you do your next essentials shop!