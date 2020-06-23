Lidl’s shaded sun lounger for pets is must-have garden accessory for the hot weather

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pets get to live a Lidl this summer.

If you think the summer heat can be a bit much for humans imagine what it’s like in a fur coat?

But here’s an opportunity to cool your pooches this summer – Lidl’s bestselling Zoofari Dog Bed with Sun Shade is back from Thursday 25th June and it’s just £20, which is arguably money well spent in a heatwave.

With sun protection of up to UV 50, the sun bed is raised from the floor to provide ventilation to help keep your dog (or cat) cool, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The sun shade can be removed if required and its generous bed size and 60kg weight capacity means it’s suitable for dogs of most shapes and sizes. To top it off, it comes with a three-year warranty.

Lidl clearly thought ‘we love pets, so why stop there?’ and have also released the study Zofari Dog Pool for £29.99. Quick to set up, it’s non-slip, non-inflatable and easy to store.

And to give your canine a good run around, treat them to a Nerf Dog Water Toy for £6.99. Choose from four options – Super Soaker Squeak Shark, Mega Tuff Ring, Flyer and Super Soaker Squeaker Tug Ray.

Complete the set with a Zoofari Step-On Dog Water Fountain for £9.99. With a large pad for your dog to press, it comes with three nozzles for different fountain sprays. Simply connect to a standard water hose so your dog can drink, cool down and play all at once – though they may not get a look in if the kids take a shine to it.

If the cat is feeling left out (and, trust us, it will be), Lidl has something for our feline friends, too – there’s the Simon’s Cat Scratching Post for just £9.99, and the Grumpy Cat Cat Toy range with three options to choose from for £2.49 each. Grumpy Cat lives on and your pets stay cool this summer.