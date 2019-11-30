If your children - or any kids in your family for that matter - are obessed with L.O.L. Surprise! toys, then you could save some pennies with these Black Friday deals.

L.O.L. Surprise! has taken kids’ Christmas lists by storm for a few years now, and 2019 is no different.

The products have been included in several top toys lists – L.O.L. Surprise. O.M.G Doll for Amazon; LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper with 55 Surprises for Argos and L.O.L. Surprise Chalet Dollhouse at Hamleys.

But – like any other toys children get obsessed with – L.O.L. Surprise! products can get very expensive. So what better time to snap them up than Black Friday? We investigated the best deals around do you can get the best bargain…

L.O.L. Surprise! toys Black Friday deals

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise with 14 Dolls & 70+ Surprises

You could currently get this best seller for half price on Amazon, but there’s a catch. While the 27% discount is available to everyone, you could get the £130 toy for just £65.

All you have to do it apply for the Amazon Platinum Mastercard, and you’ll receive a £30 gift card upon approval – not a bad deal!

SHOP NOW:L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise with 14 Dolls & 70+ Surprises

L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper with 55+ Surprises



Amazon has a similar deal on the L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper with 55+ Surprises. Originally priced at £99.99, there’s a 15% discount that brings it down to £84.99. The price if you apply for the Amazon Platinum Mastercard is £54.99, so nearly half off.

SHOP NOW:L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper with 55+ Surprises

L.O.L. Surprise! Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series with Removable Fur



If all you want is a smaller L.O.L. Surprise! toy, then you can buy the Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series for £10.50 (a 25% discount).

Similarly to the other Amazon L.O.L. Surprise! deals, you could get a £30 gift card if you apply for the Amazon Platinum Mastercard which would make the toy completely free!

SHOP NOW: L.O.L. Surprise! Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series with Removable Fur

L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet Doll House with 95+ Surprises

SHOP NOW: L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet Doll House



Winter Disco Chalet Doll House with 95+ Surprises Winter Disco Chalet Doll House with 95+ Surprises Little ones will love a winter vacay in this Winter Disco Chalet Doll House!

Over at Very, you could save a whooping £50 on the L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet Doll House. Initially priced at £249.99, the toy is now discounted to £199.99.