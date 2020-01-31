Trending:

Louise Redknapp launches affordable homeware range with George at Asda

Lizzie Thomson

    • It seems Louise Redknapp has her fingers in a number of pies at the moment - not only has she just released her fourth album but she’s also just launched an exciting new homeware collection.

    The singer has collaborated with George at Asda for a new interior range, which not only looks great but is incredibly affordable, too.

    The “Love Louise” homeware edit features all kinds of pieces for the living room, dining room, bathroom and bedroom – with prices starting from just £4.

    Overall the collection has a feminine feel to it with pink flourishes, but there’s a lot of great neutral tones running throughout it, too.

    For the living room, pieces range from £7-£50, with lamps, cushions, planters, baskets and rugs all making an appearance.

    We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

    Louise Redknapp's homeware collaboration with George at Asda

    Mark Making Textured Striped Tassel Cushion

    Tassel cushion

    George at Asda

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    £7

    View Deal

    £7

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    George at Asda

    Green Planter On Stand

    Green planter

    George at Asda

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    £10

    View Deal

    £10

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    George at Asda

    The dining room edit features crockery, glassware and more. Some standout pieces include the 12-piece speckled grey dining set for £20, as well as the 4-pack of faceted wine glasses (which works out at £3 per glass).

    Louise Redknapp's homeware collaboration with George at Asda

    Faceted Wine Glasses 4 Pack

    Glasses with a diamond effect

    George at Asda

    |

    Prices correct at time of publication

    |

    £12

    View Deal

    £12

    |

    Prices correct at time of publication

    |

    George at Asda

    Louise’s bedroom collection includes a hoop table lamp, a reversible duvet set for £10 and a cosy-looking pin throw for £20.

    Louise Redknapp's homeware range at George at Asda

    Purple Scandi Foliage Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set

    Purple double duvet set

    George at Asda

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    £10

    View Deal

    £10

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    George at Asda

    Pink Microfibre Throw

    Microfibre throw

    George at Asda

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    £20

    View Deal

    £20

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    George at Asda

    Whereas the bathroom collection features a stylish marble-effect tumble and tray, as well as different sized cotton towels for £4 – available in three shades.

    Louise Redknapp's homeware range for George at Asda

    Grey Herringbone Cotton Towel Range

    100% cotton towel range

    George at Asda

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    £4.50

    View Deal

    £4.50

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    George at Asda

    White Super Soft Cotton Towel Range

    Super soft cotton towels

    George at Asda

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    £4

    View Deal

    £4

    |

    Price correct at time of publication

    |

    George at Asda

    Louise announced the news of her collaboration on Instagram, with a picture of herself posing with her glassware and crockery.

    The post was met with excitement from her fans, with many praising her inventive range.

    One follower commented, ‘Gold knives and forks!!!!’

    While another said, ‘Oh love this.’

    Another supportive fan replied, ‘Just had a look there’s some lovely products on there love it Louise @louiseredknapp just posted a link on twitter for people to take a look.’

    Louise recently revealed that throwing herself into her work helped her through her divorce from Jamie Redknapp in 2018.

    She told Glamour in November, I have kept my head down and taken every opportunity with work.”

    “I wouldn’t have made my album if I hadn’t been through that. Anyone who goes through divorce when they have a family knows it’s the saddest thing.

    “It’s not angry, it’s just very sad.”