Louise Redknapp launches affordable homeware range with George at Asda

It seems Louise Redknapp has her fingers in a number of pies at the moment - not only has she just released her fourth album but she’s also just launched an exciting new homeware collection.

The singer has collaborated with George at Asda for a new interior range, which not only looks great but is incredibly affordable, too.

The “Love Louise” homeware edit features all kinds of pieces for the living room, dining room, bathroom and bedroom – with prices starting from just £4.

Overall the collection has a feminine feel to it with pink flourishes, but there’s a lot of great neutral tones running throughout it, too.

For the living room, pieces range from £7-£50, with lamps, cushions, planters, baskets and rugs all making an appearance.

The dining room edit features crockery, glassware and more. Some standout pieces include the 12-piece speckled grey dining set for £20, as well as the 4-pack of faceted wine glasses (which works out at £3 per glass).

Louise Redknapp's homeware collaboration with George at Asda Faceted Wine Glasses 4 Pack Glasses with a diamond effect

Louise’s bedroom collection includes a hoop table lamp, a reversible duvet set for £10 and a cosy-looking pin throw for £20.

Whereas the bathroom collection features a stylish marble-effect tumble and tray, as well as different sized cotton towels for £4 – available in three shades.

Louise announced the news of her collaboration on Instagram, with a picture of herself posing with her glassware and crockery.

The post was met with excitement from her fans, with many praising her inventive range.

One follower commented, ‘Gold knives and forks!!!!’

While another said, ‘Oh love this.’

Another supportive fan replied, ‘Just had a look there’s some lovely products on there love it Louise @louiseredknapp just posted a link on twitter for people to take a look.’

Louise recently revealed that throwing herself into her work helped her through her divorce from Jamie Redknapp in 2018.

She told Glamour in November, “I have kept my head down and taken every opportunity with work.”

“I wouldn’t have made my album if I hadn’t been through that. Anyone who goes through divorce when they have a family knows it’s the saddest thing.

“It’s not angry, it’s just very sad.”