The past week has been a whirlwind of deals, but the savings haven’t stopped at Marks & Spencer!

Marks and Spencer is running a 3 for 2 deal across kids clothing and toys.

There are products for all ages – from newborns to up to 16 years.

This is one of our Black Friday deals.

M&S is offering a 3 for 2 offer across children’s clothing and toys – despite the fact the British retailer has said that it doesn’t participate in Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Instead the British favourite says it prefers to offer great value throughout the year – and it’s safe to say there are some great bargains to get stuck into.

Clothes and toys are included in the M&S offer, but – because the deal isn’t in association with Black Friday or Cyber Monday – it’s unclear how long it will be running for.

So best snap up these deals pronto.

In terms of clothing, the website boasts everything from everyday essentials to seasonal items.

The deal incorporates clothes for all ages, going from newborn up to 16 years. Most items are available in sizes for babies and children – just look to see which age range it specifies.

We’ve compiled some of our favourite pieces included in the deal.

The first standout product is a Cotton Multi Spot Dress, available in sizes three months to seven years. The piece is priced between £6-£8, depending on the size.

BUY NOW: Spot Dress, M&S, £6-8

The adorable Cotton Star Print Joggers are perfect for lazy days around the house, during the festive season. They’re priced from £6- £8 and in sizes three months to seven years.

BUY NOW: Star Joggers, M&S, £6-8

There are two organic cotton products which look incredibly cosy and are great for sensitive skin. There’s the All Over Dog Print Joggers, which are £6, as well as the Dash Print Leggings at £4.

BUY NOW: Dog Joggers, M&S, £6

BUY NOW: Dash Leggings, M&S, £4

The Dinosaur and Palm Patterned Sweatshirt is another great winter warmer. It’s available in years 2-7 and costs just £9.

BUY NOW: Dino Sweatshirt, M&S, £9

With Christmas just three weeks away, there’s a selection of festive pieces to get little ones in the spirit.

The Christmas Print T-Shirt – available from years 3-16 – features colourful stars, presents, crackers and Christmas trees. It’s priced from £5.50 – £7.50 (depending on the size).

BUY NOW: Christmas T-shit, M&S, £5.50-£7.50

Similarly, the adorable Tree Rex Print Top has playful pom-poms on the front. It’s priced at £4.50 – £6.50 and is available from three months up to seven years.

BUY NOW: Tree Rex top, M&S, £4.50 – £6.50

Marks and Spencer is also extending this 3 for 2 offer to toys – just in time for Christmas.

Books, sketch books, paint-your-own items and stuffed toys are just a few of the products to feature in on offer.

Some of our favourite pieces include the Luxury Peter Rabbit toy, priced at £25, as well as the Wood Noah’s Ark for £30.

BUY NOW: Peter Rabbit, M&S, £25

BUY NOW: Noah’s Ark, M&S, £30

There are some children’s literary classics included in the promotion, too – such as the Three Little Pigs book and Goldilocks and The Three Bears book.

BUY NOW: Three Little Pigs, M&S, £5

BUY NOW: Goldilocks and The Three Bears, M&S, £5