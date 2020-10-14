We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin Lewis has revealed that millions of Brits are eligible for multiple payouts of £500 if they've had to self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest newsletter, MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis revealed these coronavirus payments have been created to help people who have tested positive for Covid-19 or told to self-isolate for 14 days as they’ve been in contact with someone who’s caught it.

The £500 isn’t a one-off payment and you can claim it every time you’re told to self-isolate.

However, you do have to be receiving benefits or on a low income to be eligible for the payment – and it’s only available in England at the moment.

Explaining how you can claim, money-saving guru Martin – who recently warned against buying gift cards for Christmas – wrote, ‘If you receive certain means-tested benefits, and you have to self-isolate, but you’re unable to work from home and so lose income, you’ll now be eligible for a payment of £500 for each period of self-isolation you’re required to undertake (10 days if you’ve tested positive; 14 days if someone in your household has tested positive).’

When announcing the scheme, the government said that just under four million people who receive benefits in the UK are eligible for the payment.

How do you get paid?

You need to have the NHS Covid-19 app downloaded to your phone.

Each time you go into a restaurant, cafe or bar, there should be a QR code you must scan to check in to that place.

If you receive an alert from the test and trace app telling you that you need to self isolate, you should immediately contact your local authority and tell them you’ve received the notification, and they will then process the payment for you.

Alternatively, if you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told to self-isolate, they will send you a code which should be submitted.

And if someone else has tested positive for the virus, they will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and will be given a code.

Who is eligible for the payments?

You will be eligible to claim the payment if you work full-time, part-time, self-employed or unemployed and you receive one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Working tax credits

ESA

JSA

Income support

Pension credit

Housing benefit

The payments are only available to those who can’t work from home and will lose income as a result.

People who are employed, but on a low income, will have to show evidence that they are working and also have a letter from their employer confirming they are having to self-isolate at home.

Meanwhile, self-employed people will need to show evidence of their income and that their business cannot be carried out without social contact.

The payments won’t affect any other benefits you are claiming and it will be on top of any sick pay you are entitled to, and if both you and your partner claim for benefits, you can get £500 each.

Claims can be backdated from September 28, so if you’ve only just found out about the scheme and have been self isolating over the past 14 days, you can still get your payment.