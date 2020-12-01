Martin Lewis announces big change to Tesco Clubcard scheme

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A big change is coming to Tesco Clubcard, meaning shoppers will lose one of the perks associated with the supermarket scheme by January 2021.

The Tesco Clubcard news was confirmed by Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis, who revealed that they will be ending their partnership with streaming service NOW TV.

Currently, Tesco customers can spend their Clubcard points on NOW TV credit with it tripling in value. So shoppers could use points to watch a variety of entertainment for less, which is definitely needed in lockdown.

But as of January 31st, this deal with no longer be offered by the supermarket chain and shoppers won’t be able to exchange Clubcard points for NOW TV credits.

A statement on the Tesco website reads, “Unfortunately, NOW TV will leave the Clubcard scheme on 31 January 2021.

“You will be able to exchange your Clubcard vouchers until this date and any vouchers you receive must be redeemed before the expiry date included in your latest email.”

So if you do want to make the most of NOW TV credits, you’ll need to spend them before January otherwise they’ll expire and no longer be valid. Time to catch up on your watchlist!

But despite this big change, there’s plenty of other perks to having a Tesco Clubcard membership. Shoppers can use Clubcard Boost to earn vouchers for places such as Goldsmiths, RAC, Pizza Express, Zizzi, LEGOLAND, and Tesco Mobile.

The supermarket has also issued a Christmas shopping warning to shoppers ahead of the festive period. So if you need to stock up on Christmas chocolate, Christmas toys, and other goodies, make sure you’re following these rules.

With social distancing measures still in place in supermarkets across the country, shoppers are urged to be mindful of others and shop as safely as possible. Stockpiling is strongly discouraged to ensure everyone is able to get what they need in time for Christmas.