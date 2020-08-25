We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you need to stock up on baby clothing, Matalan has a great clothing sale where everything's £5 and under. Whether you're shopping for a boy or girl, there's lots of adorable pieces on offer.

Matalan is currently running an online baby event, with great savings across clothing for boys and girls.

Each item is £5 and under, making it even easier to stock up on essentials without breaking the bank.

Scroll down to see our best picks from the sale…

Unisex baby clothing

Hello Little One Baby Grow

Credit: Matalan

Perfect for a baby boy or girl, this adorable baby grow is made of 100% cotton, with rainbow and cloud patterns.

It’s available in sizes Tiny Baby, Newborn, 0-3 months, 3-6 months, and 6-9 months.

Unisex White Soft Sole Baby Trainers

With a similar design to the above baby grow, these trainers are an adorable addition to any wardrobe.

The trainers are finished with a star design, and are available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months and 12-18 months.

Unisex 2 Piece Wild One Set

This sweet two-piece has a slogan t-shirt which reads ‘wild one’ with matching animal print leggings. It’s also 100% cotton for maximum comfort.

It’s available in sizes Tiny Baby, Newborn, 0-3 months, 3-6 months, and 6-9 months and 9-12 months.

Girls baby clothing

Girls Dumbo Cream Long Sleeve Jersey Dress

Perfect for Disney lovers, this cotton dress has long sleeves and an all-over Dumbo print in soft grey, pink and yellow.

It’s available in sizes Newborn, 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months and 9-12 months.

Girls Pink High Top Baby Trainers

Is there anything cuter than baby high tops? These are a great choice for a super stylish baby, and have elasticated laces for a secure fit.

They’re available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months and 12-18 months.

Girls Long Sleeve Heart Print Dress

This adorable pink dress features a black heart print, and it’s only £4! Definitely a must-have for baby’s first wardrobe.

The dress is available in sizes Newborn, 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, 12-18 months and 18-23 months.

Boys baby clothing

Boys Cool Like My Daddy T-Shirt

If your little one takes after their daddy, why not pick up these sweet slogan t-shirt to let everyone know?

It’s available in sizes Newborn, 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, 12-18 months and 18-23 months.

Boys Tan Soft Sole Pram Boots

These soft-soled boots are the perfect finishing touch to any baby outfit, and pair really well with jeans.

They’re available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months and 9-12 months.

Boys Perfect Little Gent T-Shirt

This super affordable slogan t-shirt is just £2 and will let everyone know that your little one is a perfect gent!

It’s available in sizes Newborn, 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, 12-18 months and 18-23 months.