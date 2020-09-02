Trending:

M&Co has a huge baby clothing sale – starting from just £1.50!

Lucy Buglass
    • Looking to stock up on baby clothing this season? M&Co has slashed prices across lots of adorable items, and you can pick up some pieces for as little as £1.50.

    We’ve put together a list of the best M&Co buys this season, which are perfect for colder weather.

    Whether you’re looking for gloves, leggings, hats, or something else, we’re sure you’ll find some great things!

    Scroll down for our M&Co picks, and why you should consider picking them up…

    Stripe Beanie Hat

    beanie hat

    Credit: M&Co

    Just because it’s cold and dreary outside doesn’t mean your little one can’t wear rainbows!

    This adorable beanie hat is available in sizes 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 12-14 months.

    Stripe Beanie Hat, was £5 NOW £2.50, M&Co

    Magic Mittens Two Pack

    Perfect for keeping your baby warm and cosy this autumn, these mittens come in two designs. One is a soft pink colour, and the other is pink with white and dark pink stripes.

    These mittens are available in one size, designed for babies.

    Magic Mittens Two Pack, was £3.50 NOW £1.75, M&Co

     

    Cord Trousers

     

    These cord trousers are great for colder weather, with a super cute ribbed corduroy exterior. They’re currently very affordable too, reduced from £9 to just £1.50!

    Shoppers can buy them in sizes newborn to 18 months, so they’re great for babies of all ages.

    Cord Trousers, was £9 NOW £1.50, M&Co

    Textured Knit Jumper

    What’s autumn-winter without a cosy jumper? This textured design is very stylish and can be layered over other clothes for extra warmth.

    It’s available in a wide range of sizes too, ranging from 9 months all the way up to 5 years.

    Textured knit jumper, was £6 NOW £3, M&Co

    Chenille Pom Pom Hat

    pom hat

    Credit: M&Co

    This adorable pom pom hat is adorable and soft, making it a great choice for when the temperatures plummet and you want to wrap baby up nice and warm.

    It’s available from newborn all the way up to 24 months.

    Chenille Pom Pom Hat, was £6 NOW £3, M&Co

    Faux Fur Leopard Sweatshirt

    sweater

    Credit: M&Co

    Ideal for any trend-setter, this cute faux fur sweatshirt will keep your child stylish all through the autumn-winter season.

    Available in sizes 9 months all the way up to 5 years, many ages can enjoy this fun leopard print.

    Faux Fur Leopard Sweatshirt, was £12 NOW £5, M&Co