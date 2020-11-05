We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wilko is making the dreams of mermaid lovers come true with its £20 mermaid tail blanket.

Any fairytale obsessed little one that dreams of what life would be like as a mermaid is certain to be obsessed with Wilko’s bargain best-seller.

The glittery, pink blanket will keep kids warm while allowing them to experience life with their very own mermaid tail. Mer-mazing!

The pretty lounge accessory is priced at a bargain £20 and is available to buy online now ready for Christmas time to leave under the tree with 2020’s most sought after toys or as a lockdown treat for those needing a touch of fairytale magic in their lives!

To create the ultimate mermaid themed bed, snap up the Wilko Mermaid Dress Up Single Duvet Set, too.

The £9 bedding set is printed with a mythical mermaid tale and bright purple scales and includes both a duvet cover and a pillowcase.

It’s also super easy to care for thanks to its quick dry time and need for minimal ironing effort.

The sweet set has already had plenty of five star reviews from happy shoppers who have revealed that it’s gone down a storm.

‘My granddaughter loves this bedding set. She fancies herself as a mermaid, so its just perfect for her,’ one pleased purchaser wrote.

‘So happy with this and my daughter loves being a mermaid at bedtime,’ wrote another.

‘I bought this after I re decorated my little girls bedrooms, I bought 3 sets and there all beautiful my girls were over the moon and carnt wait to get to bed on a night. They washed excellent. Great product and would defo recommend!! Absolute bargain,’ a third chipped in.

The adorable pink and blue bed cover is patterned with cartoon unicorns and stars and glows bright when the lights go out for a truly enchanting bedtime experience.

If it’s more unicorns that capture the imaginations of your kids, blow their minds with the Unicorns Glow in The Dark Single Duvet Set.