Two simple ways to put aside some money in 2020.

We’d all love to make sure we have some cash stashed away for a rainy day. Whether it’s for an unexpected bill or towards a longed-for holiday, it would be nice to make sure we’ve got a little nest egg to turn back on.

And while there are plenty of ways to try and cut back our spending – from shopping in the UK’s best outlets, to taking on some jobs at home to earn some extra cash or even buying out of date food – life is expensive and the idea of putting away a meaningful amount of cash is scary.

But, this easy money challenges could help you save more than £1300 this year.

So how do they work?

Firstup, is the weekly challenge – you transfer some money over to your savings account in easy, manageable chunks. But every week, the amount increases slightly, allowing you to save a big lump sum.

So this means on week one you would transfer just £1, then £2 the following week, followed by £3 as shown below, culminating in £1378.

52-week money saving challenge Week Saving Balance Week Saving Balance 1 £1 £1 27 £27 £378 2 £2 £3 28 £28 £406 3 £3 £6 29 £29 £435 4 £4 £10 30 £30 £465 5 £5 £15 31 £31 £496 6 £6 £21 32 £32 £528 7 £7 £28 33 £33 £561 8 £8 £36 34 £34 £595 9 £9 £45 35 £35 £630 10 £10 £55 36 £36 £666 11 £11 £66 37 £37 £703 12 £12 £78 38 £38 £741 13 £13 £91 39 £39 £780 14 £14 £105 40 £40 £820 15 £15 £120 41 £41 £861 16 £16 £136 42 £42 £903 17 £17 £153 43 £43 £946 18 £18 £171 44 £44 £990 19 £19 £190 45 £45 £1035 20 £20 £210 46 £46 £1081 21 £21 £231 47 £47 £1128 22 £22 £253 48 £48 £1176 23 £23 £276 49 £49 £1225 24 24 £300 50 £50 £1275 25 25 £325 51 £51 £1326 26 26 £351 52 £52 £1378

If you’re worried about saving up the bigger amounts in Decemeber and you’d like to balance it out. You could try another easy method of saving each day.

On Monday transfer £1, Tuesday £2, Wednesday £3, Thursday £4, Friday £5, Saturday £5 and on Sunday, £7. Then on Monday, you’d start again by transferring over £1 to your savings pot, only to build back up to £7 by Sunday again.

Each week, you’d therefore save £28 – which if you follow the saving pattern for a whole year would add up to £1,456. That’s a whole lot of cash to have put aside for whatever you might need.

For those who don’t want to transfer the money daily, set a direct debit for £28 a week and you’ll come to the same total.

Because it’s split into small chunks of cash, it’s a much easier saving challenge to follow and one that you’ll barely notice leaving your account each day.

So why not make 2020 the year that you start putting away small amounts towards the future? Whatever that may involve.