Morrisons announces flat pricing across its 2020 Back To School range

We're all familiar with the stresses of buying school uniform, and having to replace them as our children grow. But Morrisons is making it easier by launching flat pricing across its entire kidswear range.

Morrisons new flat rate pricing ensures parents don’t have to pay more for bigger sizes, including when it comes to school uniform.

With children across the country returning to school in September, many of us will be frantically stocking up on essentials.

And shoppers can find all their school uniform needs at Morrisons, with prices starting from just £2!

Christine Bryce, Nutmeg Clothing Director at Morrisons comments: ”Listening to customers is at the heart of all that we do at Nutmeg and we know how important consistent pricing is to parents.

“We believe that as kids grow, our prices shouldn’t and so we have made the move to offer flat pricing across all of our kidswear, including the school range.”

Take a look to see what’s on offer…

Charcoal grey ponte skater skirt

An essential back to school buy for girls! This charcoal skirt has an elasticated waistband for a comfortable fit, a lost property name label, and a cute butterfly charm to accessorize. It’s also machine washable so easy to clean quickly.

Heart Embroidered Blouse

This two pack of blouses is ideal for everyday wear, due to its colour stay technology which means they stay bright white for up to 50 washes. They’re short sleeved with a rounded collar and an embroidered patch pocket.

2 pack boys white short sleeve shirts

These button fastening shirts are designed for everyday wear, with a lost property label and easy to wash design. It’s got a handy pocket as well, just like the girls’ blouse.

Black Trousers

No school uniform is complete without a classic pair of black trousers. And for £4, it’s worth buying multiple pairs that can be used during the week.

2 Pack Pale Blue Polo Shirts

Most children will need a polo shirt at some point in their school life, and thankfully Morrisons has many on offer. You can choose from blue (pictured above) and they’re also available in red, yellow and white.