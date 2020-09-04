We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Flowers make a brilliant gift for any occasion, whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or just because! If you're looking for an easy way to send them, Morrisons has launched letterbox flowers that can be posted straight to a recipient.

Morrisons new letterbox flowers mean you can send them at any time, even if the recipient isn’t home to receive the delivery.

They’re packaged securely inside a letterbox-friendly box, ready to be transferred to a vase and displayed at home.

Flowers can sometimes be pricey, but Morrisons’ Bright Box is just £23 for a beautiful bouquet.

The product description reads, ‘Our Morrisons Letterbox Bright Flowers feature a selection of yellow and purple Santini Pompom, purple Santini Madiba and red Alstroemeria.

‘These may change slightly as we go through the season, but they will always be carefully chosen with a bright and bold colour scheme, making them a wonderfully colourful addition to yours or a loved one’s home.

‘The bouquet is packaged neatly in a protected box, making this a perfect gift for a flower lover.’

Or, you can opt for a more neutral bouquet with their Green & White Box.

The description says that these are, ‘a selection of white Santini Madiba, Eucalyptus Cinerea, white and green Santini and white Alstroemeria, creating a beautiful bouquet of soothing shades.’

During lockdown, Morrisons had created new food boxes to help deliver essentials across the nation.

Prior to their letterbox flowers, they had an 11kg fruit and veg box, Ramadan essentials box, and BBQ essentials box on offer.

Because of the success of these, shoppers can now order various gifts via their Food Boxes site.

As well as the letterbox flowers listed above, you can also opt for a bouquet with Prosecco to help someone celebrate.

These Pastel Flowers are slightly pricier at £40, and aren’t letterbox friendly.

The bouquet has Avalanche Roses, Panicum, Lily Longi La, Santini Pompom and pink Antirrhinum, and would look lovely in any home.

If you want to surprise someone with a gift whilst social distancing or self isolating, these are a great option!

Will you be treating someone to these flowers? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!