Mrs Hinch’s all-time favourite mop is on sale now – saving you £10!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch is always recommending great cleaning products, and she swears by the Flash Powermop. Whilst it's usually quite pricey, the mop is now on sale at Amazon.

The Mrs Hinch approved Flash Powermop is usually £32, but Amazon customers can enjoy £10 off for today only.

So for just £22, shoppers can pick up Mrs Hinch’s favourite mop which can be used on any tip of hard flooring.

Whether it’s laminate, tiles or wood, this mop deals with stubborn dirt, grease and grime without the need for scrubbing.

It’s also battery powered, meaning the mop does most of the hard work for you. This makes it stand out from other spray mops.

If you’re sick of spending ages mopping floors, the Flash Powermop makes it easier. It automatically sprays a mist of cleaning products onto your floor, and it has a Dual-Spray Nozzle to evenly distribute the solution. So there’s no need for a bucket!

There’s another Mrs Hinch favourite that’s proving popular with fans too, especially during the current heatwave.

With many of us having our windows open to cool down, we’re letting in unwelcome flies into our homes.

But there’s a handy solution to this problem, thanks to some £8.99 spaghetti string curtains.

According to fans on the We Love Mrs Hinch group, these curtains are a godsend in warmer weather to keep pests at bay.

One wrote, ‘We’ve put them on our back door and bought two to double up – get the odd fly but nothing compared to without it’

Another added, ‘I have these also found they are very good… so far.’

The curtains block out a little light, still allowing you to enjoy the sun, but they work to keep flies at bay.

They’re available in six different colours too, if you fancy colour coordinating.

Will you be buying either of these? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!