The festive season is just around the corner and M&S are providing all of the most gorgeous Christmas goods - as per usual!

The iconic high street favourite is stacking its shelves with all things sparkly, booze-filled and delicious ready for the most wonderful time of the year, with everything from glorious hampers to tonnes of chocolate treats.

And gin fans are seriously excited about the launch of the Clementine Snow Globe Gin Liqueur baubles.

The super sweet tree decorations are filled with double measures of M&S’s glorious citrus flavoured gin with glittering edible gold leaf floating inside – a lovely gift for those too old to find the year’s must-have toys in their stocking on the 25th!

Decorated with a rustic cork and a pretty gold loop to hang the little bottles from your Christmas tree, the little treats are available to buy from today in packets of three for just £12, with each bauble filled with 5cl of gin.

Announcing the news on its Instagram page, M&S shared a stunning snap of the festive decs, alongside the caption, ‘CUTENESS ALERT! Our sparkly Clementine Snow Globe Gin Liqueur comes in mini bauble form.’

Sharing some sweet ideas for how to use the botanical baubles to their full magical potential, the post continues, ‘Hang these on the tree, or pop on the Christmas table instead of crackers. In store now.’

Naturally, the comment section quickly filled with keen M&S shoppers wanting to get their hands on the tiny Christmas tipple.

One wrote, ‘How cute!’

While another added, ‘These look like they might need to be a must for the tree this year!‘

M&S fans are equally as thrilled about one of the British brand’s most show stopping seasonal releases – the light up gin snow globe.

The light snow globe gin liqueur, with 23-carat gold leaf comes in an illuminated and in both clementine and rhubarb flavour.

The bottles cost just £18 each and are the ideal gift for anyone partial to a G&T in December or the perfect buy for those desperate to make their Christmas dinner table look as enchanting as possible this year.