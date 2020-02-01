Trending:

Mum reveals how she transformed old bathroom into luxury space for under £95

    • When it comes to redecorating there’s always a worry that it will cost a pretty penny. But one mum has proven once and for all that a luxury makeover doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact she pulled off a stunning transformation for less than £95.

    Charlotte Greedy, 27, from Pontyclun is a social media influencer, who often shares her interior style on Instagram.

    She said, ‘The bathroom was completely run down, dingy and grubby, it desperately needed a makeover.’

    But as the mum-of-two had just moved into her new home she couldn’t afford to pay through the nose. Setting herself a budget of £100 Charlotte scoured showrooms for inspiration, and ways to save money.

    ‘I went into my local home DIY store and saw some amazing funky Moroccan-style floor tiles,’ she explains. ‘I thought there must be a cheaper way to get that look! So I looked online and noticed that B&M sold a Moroccan-style vinyl in-store.’

    Heading to the her local chain in Cardiff Bay she was ecstatic when she grabbed the last role on sale.

    She said, ‘I bought that last roll of funky vinyl from B&M for £39.99, bought some spray glue and a pen knife.

    ‘Then it was on to B&Q where I bought a cheap tub of white paint to cover the walls.’

    Charlotte decided to waste no time in transforming her bathroom and painted the walls as soon as she got in. Whilst that was drying she cut and stuck the vinyl on top of the existing floor.

    She adds, ‘It was super easy to lay yourself and I’d highly recommend it to anyone. It creates a fabulous effect!’

    With the walls painted and floors recovered only one thing remained to complete the transformation.

    ‘The next thing I wanted to do was hide the pipes.’ Charlotte explains. ‘I’d seen some under-sink cabinets in B&M but none fitted with the theme I was going for. So I looked on eBay and found a grey one with a wooden top that matched perfectly. Once that was in the whole room was complete!’

    Now the two rooms look worlds away from one another and Charlotte couldn’t be more thrilled with the end result.

    ‘I didn’t think it would turn out as nice as it has,’ she admits. ‘I get so many compliments about the floor – people think they are real tiles! I don’t feel the need to renovate my bathroom for a long time.’

    Not only has Charlotte’s budget bathroom revamp impressed her followers on Instagram, Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk – a money saving community with 850,000+ members – says he’s equally as impressed.

    ‘If you showed me the before and after photos of Charlotte’s bathroom, I would have thought this transformation cost at least £1,000.’ He explains. ‘This just shows how incredible vinyl can be when it comes to money-saving home improvement ideas. Like Charlotte, look at bargain brands such as B&M and eBay to find all the cheap materials you need to create an expensive look.”

    In the end the total cost for Charlotte to revamp her bathroom came in at just under £95. Result!