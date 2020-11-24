We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday is here and there’s so many amazing deals to snap up across the web.

While lockdown may be stopping many of us Brits getting out to do our Christmas shopping in-store, hundreds of retailers aren’t skipping the opportunity to slash prices on loads of incredible products online.

With deals to be had on everything from beauty advent calendars and kitchen gadgets to jewellery and must-have kids toys – this is the best week of the year to buy the things you’ve had your eye on for ages.

As part of the savings extravaganza, Amazon has discounted loads of gorgeous beauty and pamper treats – including Neal’s Yard gift sets and products.

Neal’s Yard Black Friday deals – at a glance:

There’s 20% off the Neal’s Yard Remedies Beauty Sleep Bedtime which is part of the brand’s Limited Edition Christmas Collection for 2020.

Save 20% – View deal at Amazon



The glorious pamper set is priced at just £32 instead of £40 right now and is the perfect gift for any beauty lover who hails a good night’s sleep and luxury skincare as their skin saviours.

The scented collection is beautifully blended with botanicals and calming aromas, to help you have a blissful night’s sleep.

Inside the limited edition release is the Beauty Sleep Foaming Bath, the Beauty Sleep Shower Oil, the Beauty Sleep Body Lotion and the Beauty Sleep Overnight Treatment.

There’s also 20% off the Neal’s Yard Remedies Rejuvenate Frankincense Limited Edition Christmas Collection.

Save 20% – View deal at Amazon



The lovely box of skin-nourishers is priced at £48 instead of £59 thanks to Black Friday.

Inside you’ll find four products perfect for refreshing and rehydrating tired skin – that’s the Rejuvenating Frankincense Facial Oil, the Rejuvenating Frankincense Facial Mist, the Rejuvenating Frankincense Hydrating Cream and the Rejuvenating Frankincense Face Mask.

The Neal’s Yard Remedies Frankincense Intense Age-Defying Eye Cream has also had its price tag slashed.

Save 15% – View deal at Amazon



You can save 15% on the revitalising eye treatment on Amazon right now, with a deal price of £38.25 instead of £45.

The cream’s 3-Peptide Complex helps reduce the look of fine lines, while gardenia stem cells and sodium hyaluronate help enhance skin’s plumpness, and green tea caffeine extract works with antioxidant-rich argan oil to visibly reduce puffiness. We’re sold!