We’ve been spoilt rotten with deals over the past week and now big beauty brands are following suit for Cyber Monday, too.
- Neal’s Yard is offering 20 per cent off selected items.
- There are discounts across a number of customer favourites.
- This is one of our Black Friday deals.
Cult favourite Neal’s Yard is offering 20 per cent of some of its best-selling products – all in the name of Black Friday.
The brand has announced it’s “Going Green” for Black Friday weekend, in association with the World Land Trust.
According to the website, every product bought as part of the promotion will help save 1m squared of endangered forest – until Monday 2 December.
So there’s more than one reason to indulge in the deal.
Some best-loved products are included in the promotion, which extends across skincare and bath and body products.
Neal's Yard products at John Lewis
Formulated with active and certified organic ingredients which target a loss of firmness and deep lines
A blend of organic cocoa butter, macadamia, baobab and argan oils
With rejuvenating frankincense and nourishing apricot and jojoba oils
The brand’s Frankincense range has some great discounts to get stuck into. Perhaps the biggest reduction is the Frankincense Intense Lift Serum, which was £75 but has now been reduced to £60 – a saving of £15.
BUY NOW: Frankincense Intense Lift Serum, Neal’s Yard, £60
In addition to this, the Frankincense Intense Age-Defying Cream is now £44, reduced from £55.
BUY NOW: Frankincense Intense Age-Defying Cream, Neal’s Yard, £44
The Rejuvenating Frankincense Facial Wash has also been discounted. It was £17 but is now £13.60.
BUY NOW: Rejuvenating Frankincense Facial Wash, Neal’s Yard, £13.60
Another exceptional deal is the Wild Rose Beauty Elixir, which was £45.50, but is now £36.40 – that’s a saving of £9.10.
BUY NOW: Wild Rose Beauty Elixir, Neal’s Yard, £36.40
Neal's Yard products at John Lewis
A best-selling, rich serum that boosts skin’s radiance
A blend of sweet almond and evening primrose oils
A best-selling revitalising facial scrub which exfoliates and cleanses
Two other popular products have been reduced, too.
The Almond Moisturiser, was £22 but is now £17.60 and – if the reviews are anything to go by – you certainly won’t be disappointed.
BUY NOW: Almond Moisturiser, Neal’s Yard, £17.60
Likewise, the Honey and Orange Facial Scrub, was £18 but is now £14.40. The product is designed for deep exfoliation and cleansing and is made up of honey and natural neroli oil – distilled from the blossom of orange trees.
BUY NOW: Honey and Orange Facial Scrub, Neal’s Yard, £14.40
So whether you’re looking to pamper yourself, or stock up on gifts for loved ones, there’s something for everyone.
Various other retailers have announced Cyber Monday discounts, including Not On The High Street – which is offering up to 50 per cent off gifts for kids and children.
Stay tuned for more Cyber Monday deals.