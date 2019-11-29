With winter in full swing, the evenings are getting much darker. So it can be easy for parents to worry when they walk home from school.

When it’s dark outside, it can be hard for motorists to spot pedestrians, which is why reflective clothing can be very beneficial at this time of year. But Next have got you covered.

Parents are very impressed with Next’s Fleece Lined Padded Jacket, which is available for ages 3 – 16 years. It’s made with a reflective print and is available in black, camouflage, navy and mustard.

According to Next, the coat is, ‘Made from a heat-sealed fabric, this padded jacket features fleece-lined pockets and a reflective print at the back.’

It also features fleece-lined pockets, it’s shower resistant, and suitable for cold weather, so the perfect coat for your children to wear as it starts getting cold, wet and windy outside.

But it’s the reflective print that’s really impressed shoppers this winter. Speaking about it on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, one mum wrote, ‘Such a simple idea, why aren’t all kids jackets made like this for the winter, it would save so many lives!’

Reviews on Next’s website have been very positive too, with it receiving 4.5/5 from customers.

One wrote, ‘Son need a plain black coat for school. This was perfect and great value’

Another said, ‘Perfect fit and excellent quality. Good value for money. Perfect school coat :)’

And a third wrote, ‘Nice quality coat for school – warm and shower proof’

You can even get a reflective pom beanie hat to go alongside it, to ensure your children are warm and safe out there this winter.

The hat is available in ages 3 to 16, so can be paired very well with their Fleece Lined Padded Jacket. This combo will give you peace of mind this winter season, and your children will look very stylish too.

Will you be buying the coat or hat? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!