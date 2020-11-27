We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Minecraft & Mario Kart 8 currently has £30 off at Very.

The most sought after gaming console of 2020 has been price-slashed as part of the Black Friday sale at Very.

In this epic deal, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite Console in a range of four colours plus Mario Kart 8 and Minecraft – all for just £229.99.

Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Minecraft & Mario Kart 8

Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Animal Crossing New Horizons + Free 3 months Nintendo Switch Online

Snap up this fab deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing and free 3 months Nintendo Switch Online.

Perfect for little gamers, this super cute console complete with Animal Crossing comes in both pink and turquoise.

Players can enjoy Nintendo Switch with three different ways to play:

Through your TV just like an ordinary console – use the controllers to play alone or with friends on a range of top class games.

Play table top – When it’s time to leave the house – no need to miss that level, just take your gaming with you! Just prop the console anywhere and use its built in screen and detachable Joy-Con controllers to have fun on any flat surface either at home or on the move.

Or the traditional handheld experience – Just hold it like you would a phone or a Game Boy, view the games on the screen and work the buttons in handheld mode.

Executive PU Leather Sport Racing Car Gaming Chair

Treat the gamer in your life to a high quality PU leather and mesh padded office chair.

This one features five strong castor-wheel base and lumbar support for added comfort.

It comes with one year manufacturer warranty. Available in five colour combinations – blue and black, white and black, lime green and black, grey and black or red and black.