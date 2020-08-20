We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beauty fans are raving over a super affordable No7 product that they're saying is just as good, if not better than, the mega pricey Airbrush Flawless Finish powder by Charlotte Tilbury.

The high end British beauty brand’s cult setting powder retails at £35 and, just like the majority of Charlotte Tilbury releases, has rave reviews from make-up fiends all over the world.

The perfecting face powder is the UK’s number one luxury pressed powder and promises to give your complexion a flawless finish by smoothing and blurring the appearance of fine lines and imperfections.

It claims to use light-reflecting ingredients diffuse light as it hits your face to provide even, luminous and airbrushed looking skin for hours on end. Plus, the luxe, rose gold packaging is enough to give anyone serious heart-eyes.

While it’s a must-have in the make-up stash of thousands of beauty lovers, the price tag is definitely enough to put some shoppers off.

Luckily, the beauty world has provided a seriously affordable alternative and loads of users reckon it’s superior to the Charlotte Tilbury powder.

Yep! Enter the No7 Airbrush Away Finishing Powder – the high street make-up product that is receiving a lot of attention on social media for its ability to match up to the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish.

Costing just £13.50, the Boots own beauty brand’s release has prompted lots of shoppers to ditch their pricier powder options in favour of the affordable powerhouse product.

The multitasking finishing powder promises to mattify the skin, blur imperfections and seamlessly set make-up, making it ideal for touch-ups and prolonging foundation life span.

What do the reviews say?

The No7 Airbrush Away Finishing Powder has received loads of five star reviews from satisfied shoppers.

‘I bought this after enjoying the Charlotte Tilbury powder but not enjoying that price tag. This works better for me! I personally use this to set my primer then apply foundation on top because it instantly smooths out my pores so my foundation doesn’t then set into them. I don’t find it too drying being quite oily myself, but just the perfect balance where it does give me the matte effect I need for the pores and texture of my skin. Would really recommend,’ one penned.

‘I bought this to replace another No7 powder that had finished and it’s better than any other I’ve tried. No caking even under my eyes when used to ‘set’ concealer. Better than Charlotte Tilbury’s,’ agreed another.

‘This product is amazing. I was heavily persuaded by the lovely No7 lady to buy this as part of a two product offer. And I’m sooooo glad I did. It appears flawless. Gone is my loose translucent powder which always seemed to be cakey. This is so light and lovely. I’d definitely recommend it and would buy again,’ a third reviewer said.