If you thought Black Friday deals were over, think again - a number of retailers are still slashing prices.

Not On The High Street is offering up to 50 per cent off selected gifts.

Gifts for kids and babies have significant discounts.

This is one of our Black Friday deals.

Not On The High Street is offering up to 50 per cent off gifts and there are a number of personalised items with significant savings.

It’s a great opportunity for you to get all your Christmas shopping done, three weeks early – and with prices this low, it’ll be hard to resist.

We’re collated some of the best deals, to save you time searching on the website.

Some of the biggest savings to take note of are the products with up to 60 per cent off.

Two standout products with this discount are the Vegas Metal LED Circus Letter Lights (on letters Z and K) – which were £44.95, but are now £17.98, as well as the Framed Alphabet Pop Art Style Jigsaw, which is now £9.98 – reduced from £24.95.

BUY NOW: Circus Letter Lights, Not On The High Street, £17.98

BUY NOW: Pop Art Jigsaw, Not On The High Street, £9.98

A variety of Not On The High Street products also have 50 per cent off.

There’s a selection of Christmassy gifts such as The Baby’s First Christmas Decoration – which has been reduced from £15 to £7.50.

BUY NOW: Christmas Decoration, Not On The High Street, £7.50

Anyone who is looking for gifts for little ones will find a whole host of personalised items, too.

The Personalised Egg And Toast Board For Children has a half price saving – having been reduced from £24.99, to £12.50.

BUY NOW: Egg and Toast Board, Not On The High Street, £12.50

There’s also the Grey Penguin Dressing Gown, which can be personalised with a name on the front. It’s down to £15, from £30.

BUY NOW: Personalised Dressing Gown, Not On The High Street, £15

Other personalised items have 20 per cent off, such as the Chef’s Apron and Hat Aet – which is now £22, down from was £27.50.

BUY NOW: Chef’s Apron and Hat set, Not On The High Street, £22

Likewise, you can save a fifth on the Personalised Leather Pencil Case – which is now £16, from £20.

BUY NOW: Leather Pencil Case, Not On The High Street, £16

Creative items for adults also have some brilliant discounts, such as the Beginner’s Pom Pom Hat Knitting Kit – which was £35, now £17.50. If you’re feeling adventurous you could try and make one as a Christmas present for a little loved one.

BUY NOW: Pom Pom Knitting Kit, Not On The High Street, £17.50