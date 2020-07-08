We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many parents will know the struggle of buying lots of things for their babies, which they quickly grow out of. But there's a genius way to reuse your old cot.

If that old cot is taking up a lot of room, why not turn it into something practical instead? It’ll save you space and money, which is a win-win.

Recently parents have been sharing the genius way you can transform them into a wall planter for your garden.

One mum demonstrated the genius idea by revealing that the base of the cot can be used to hang plant pots, due to the slats in the design.

She wrote, ‘Cot bed base painted , ikea 50p clip on tubs with holes made in the bottom and some plants given to me from a friend … tada 😍👍🏻’

This clever hack is easily customisable, and you can spray paint it whatever colour you want so it suits your garden space.

Kate’s post received over 2,000 likes, with many DIY fans impressed by the clever way of reusing an old cot.

One wrote, ‘Great idea 👍.Looks lovely 😊’

Another added, ‘Brilliant idea, I have used my daughters cot bed rails as a clothes horse. Takes up less room 👍’

A third wrote, ‘Oh wow , its fantastic. Well done .👏👏👏’

And a fourth added, ‘Oh my gosh this is amazing. I have just changed my little ones cot and was going to get rid of it but now I will be making one of these! Such a great idea thank you 🤩’

With many people taking up gardening in lockdown, this is a perfect way to transform your garden and de-clutter at the same time.

Will you be trying this? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!