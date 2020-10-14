Buy in bulk and make HUGE savings with these pet food Prime deals!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're a pet owner it's likely pet food will pop up on your weekly groceries list, but Amazon is making it so much cheaper to stock up and buy essential products in bulk.

This Prime Day, pet owners can grab bulk pet food products Felix and Pedigree for a great price, making it even easier to stock up on essentials.

Customers can get 36% off Felix and 41% off Pedigree food during Prime Day, which ends tonight (14th October). So you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on it!

Interested? Scroll down to see which pet food is included in the Prime Day deal…

Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Mixed In Jelly

Cat owners can mix and match food products in this bulk order. These Felix pouches are available in combos of beef, chicken, cod, tuna, shrimp, lamb and turkey, and they can be bulk-bought in 80 pouches or 120 pouches.

But it’s actually cheaper to buy the 120 pouches box in the Prime deal, as they’re currently just £25.59 reduced from an RRP of £40 for a limited time. Felix cat food contains 100% of your cat’s daily needs including vitamins D and E and Omega 6, ensuring they’re well fed and healthy.

Pedigree Biscrok – Gravy Bones Biscuits Dog Treats

Prime customers can get a 10kg box of dog treats for just £19.59, reduced from its RRP of £33.34. So that’s a great saving!

These are delightfully crunchy bone-shaped dog biscuits, which are great for treats or reward-based training. The treats have no artificial colours or flavours and are packed with nutrients, vitamins, minerals and Omega 3 to keep your dog happy and healthy.

The gravy flavoured bones contain calcium for strong bones, vitamin E for natural defences and Omega 3 for overall health.