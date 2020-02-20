We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all brides-to-be and maids of honour tasked with the mission of hen do planning.

Affordable high street favourite Primark has launched an entire bridal range- and no surprise, the prices are great.

These days, the journey to the big day is far from a low-key affair, with the bride and her squad often wanting an array of essentials to achieve ultimate coordination.

But getting an entire bridal party rocking matching pyjamas and silk robes on the morning of the wedding and stocking up on slogan ‘team bride’ garments for the hen do can rack up a hefty bill.

Thankfully, Primark’s rather classy looking range means all the bridal staples can be picked up for a little less and getting married on a budget just got a little easier.

In the line, there’s a huge array of wedding themed PJs, including pink and white, silky sleepwear sets printed with the words, ‘Bride’ and ‘Bridesmaid’.

We can only imagine the stunning Insta snap these could make for on the morning of the big day- and at just £15 a set, there’ll be no feelings of guilt from the bride for asking her pals to fork out for their own pre-nuptial nightwear.

There’s plenty of other wedding day bits and bobs in stock too, like hair clips, bags and lots of must-have hen party accessories.

There’s also some gorgeously sultry lingerie options, to get any bride feeling special after the wedding celebrations have come to an end.

A gorgeous white lace body suit costing £14 teamed with a £12 white satin robe are the perfect pieces for setting a new spouse’s pulse racing.