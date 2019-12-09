It’s just not Christmas without some cosy festive pyjamas, and Primark is selling designs that are perfect for the whole family.

Taking to Instagram, Primark shared a photo of their three pyjama designs suitable for men, women and children. Each one features a red, white and navy design feature either Minnie or Mickey Mouse.

Their post caption read, ‘Matchy-matchy with our fave Disney duo! Which one are you? ✨ Fam Jam prices from £10/€12/$14 #Primark #PrimarkXDisney #Christmas’.

Followers were quick to comment on the pyjama set, with many of them tagging friends and family to let them know about the adorable designs.

One excited shopper wrote, ‘Did they make these for us?!’

Another added, ‘Perfect for Christmas! We need these matching jammies’.

And a third said, ‘OMG this would be ultimate family goalssssss!’

The men’s design features Mickey Mouse and reads ‘The Boss’, and the women’s one has Minnie and reads ‘The Real Boss’. We’re sure lots of couples out there will love these funny designs!

Whilst Primark only shared three images, there’s actually two designs for children. One reads ‘The Naughty One’ as pictured, and the other says ‘The Cheeky One’ – so it’s ideal if you’re a family of four!

The children’s pyjamas cost £10, and the adult’s cost £13. Sadly Primark don’t offer online shopping, so you’ll need to head in-store to pick up these for the family. It’ll be worth it though once you’re all at home and cosied up in your new pyjamas.

While you’re there, why not pick up Primark Monopoly for something fun to play with the family this Christmas? It’s a fun, familiar twist on the classic board game.

Or, why not gift one of Primark’s Mean Girls inspired mugs to someone special in your life?

Featuring two iconic quotes, they’re sure to delight fans of the film this Christmas. They’re so fetch.

Will you be buying these Primark pyjamas? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!