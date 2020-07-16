Primark’s new Disney range is just too cute to handle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For Disney fanatics, Primark is a wonderland.

The insanely affordable high street favourite is home to so many sweet Disney pieces and loads more have just been added to stock thanks to the shop’s latest Disney range.

If the tales of a yellow, honey-hungry bear are your favourite Disney fables, we think you’ll love Primark’s new line of Winnie the Pooh soft furnishings.

Over on the Primark Home Instagram account, Disney lovers were left swooning over a snap of a seriously cute Pooh print blanket and a matching pink scatter cushion.

If snuggling up on the sofa for a Disney movie marathon is a regular occurrence in your schedule, popping to Primark to get your hands on these is a no brainer!

‘This blanket omg 😍,’ one Instagram commenter wrote.

‘How sweet is that wee pillow 😭😍,’ agreed a second, while a third chipped in to suggest, ‘Perfect for a wee gender neutral nursery.’

There’s also some utterly charming Winnie the Pooh home accessories and ornaments up for grabs, including an a ceramic Pooh model and a cute ‘LOVE’ sign featuring his best friend, Piglet.

If that wasn’t enough, Primark also released some Disney pyjama sets for both adults and kids so that even bed time can be a Disney themed affair.

One of the T-shirt and shorts co-ords comes in a bright yellow, Pinocchio design print and they’re almost guaranteed to make all of your childhood dreams come true. The nostalgia is real!

‘Omg I need these ☝️💕💕💕💕,’ wrote one impressed Primark fan on a snap of the PJ’s.

‘Pinocchio my fave Disney movie of all time! My cat’s name is Geppetto 😂,’ penned another.

Shoppers are also obsessed with Primark’s Toy Story nightwear range, featuring all of our favourite characters from the Disney Pixar franchise.

And if you’re looking to add a touch of Disney magic to your little ones’ lives, we urge you to snap up the mega classy Toy Story bedding pieces.

Who needs a trip to Disney Land when you can head down to your local Primark store instead!?