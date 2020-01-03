On Thursday, Primark shared a video to their Instagram page to confirm that they’ll be selling a Stranger Things range.

Confirming the exciting news, Primark shared a minute long teaser video, which showed a model wearing a jumper featuring the alphabet fairy lights that were made popular in the first season.

The model is then shown wearing a blindfold, where she channels Eleven’s void, and sees the glowing blue logo of Primark looming before her.

Primark’s caption hasn’t given us much to go off, as it seems they’re not ready to announce the full collection yet. It simply read, ‘Something strange is coming… 👀’

Fans everywhere are delighted at the news, with many of them flooding Primark’s comment section to share their excitement and tag friends to share the good news.

One wrote, ‘OMG YESSS!!!!’

Another added, ‘So excited love the jumper! ❤️’

One praised the advert, saying, ‘this is the best ad I’ve seen in ages’

And a fourth said, ‘Primark, you killed it! 🔥🔥🔥’

Stranger Things is a much-loved Netflix series, with its recent third season racking up 26.4 million unique viewers in the US alone.

A fourth season has also been confirmed by producer Shawn Levy, though it’s not yet known when it will air. So it was only a matter of time before merchandise landed in Primark!

They’ve already seen a huge success with their adorable Disney range and their Friends range, and we’re sure the latest addition will perform just as well among fans everywhere.

Whilst no one’s sure when the Stranger Things range will be fully revealed, it’s definitely coming this year. So keep your eyes peeled if you can’t get enough of Hawkins and its residents.

In November, one shopper raved about Primark’s answer to the Minky cloth.

They even claimed this version was ‘better than the real thing’ which is high praise.

Is there anything this shop can’t do?