For many of us, our dogs are part of the family and we love to keep an eye on them whenever we can. If you've been wanting to get your hands on a pet camera, you can save £60 on one this Prime Day.

During Prime Day sales, you can pick up a Furbo HD Dog Camera making it even easier to keep an eye on your four-legged friends.

This camera has 1080p Full HD & Night Vision and a 160º wide-angle, 4x zoom and night vision, meaning you will be able to see your dog clearly day and night. That’s great piece of mind for any dog lover!

It also has 2-Way Chat and a Barking Alert feature. Furbo will notify you when it senses your dog barking, so you always know what’s going on at home and talk to calm your dog down. This is a great way to soothe nervous dogs or those with separation anxiety.

Furbo Dog Camera: Full HD Wifi Pet Camera with 2-Way-Audio

But there’s one very special feature that we’re sure your dog will absolutely love. Furbo has the ability to dispense treats via the free Furbo iOS/Android app, allowing you to toss treats and play fetch even when you’re not home. How cute!

Just like your phone, Furbo also allows you to take photos and videos of your four-legged friend, so you can capture plenty of special memories whether you’re near or far.

Furbo has Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility, so it’s a must-have for fans of smart devices and voice recognition. It also works with Apple Watch and Android devices, so it’s very versatile. It can also be placed on a higher shelf to ensure your dog doesn’t end up using it as a chew toy!

Furbo isn’t the only product available on Prime Day of course, as there’s plenty of great things on offer over the two-day event. If you’re looking to stock up on Christmas toys, there’s deals on Hasbro, L.O.L Surprise! and more.

