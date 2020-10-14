There are some great savings across LEGO products such as LEGO Technic, Star Wars, Frozen and more which will all be great additions to anyone's LEGO collection.
LEGO has been a trusted brand for years, with many of us having fond memories of playing with the colourful bricks to create weird and wonderful creations. Amazon has slashed prices across LEGO in time for Prime Day, and there’s some great deals to enjoy. Amazon’s toys deals this year include loads of popular LEGO products such as Star Wars and Frozen II – making them an excellent gift for any fans of these iconic films.
LEGO 75273 Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter Building Set
Age suitability: 9 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £57.19
Calling all Star Wars fans! This Lego set, from The Rise of Skywalker movie series, includes three minifigures – Poe Dameron, Knight of Ren and Jannah – and features an opening minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2, adjustable wings, stud and spring-loaded shooters plus retractable landing gear.
LEGO 42098 Technic Car Transporter
Age suitability: 11 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £86.99
This car transporter truck comes with adjustable car decks for multiple Lego vehicles and includes a blue car with working steering and V8 piston engine and is compatible in scale with the LEGO Technic 42093 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
LEGO 60266 City Ocean Exploration Ship Floating Toy Boat and Deep Sea Underwater Set
Age suitability: 7 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £99.99
A multi-vehicle set that comes with a toy ship that really floats on water, with accessible command cockpit and laboratory, a working crane, helipad, movable boat arm and storage. Plus research submarine, helicopter, speedboat, shark cage and pirate shipwreck with hidden treasure.
LEGO 42097 Technic Compact Crawler Crane and Tower Crane
Age suitability: 10 years and up | Batteries required: No | Price: £60.59
Put your child’s building skills to the test and help them grow their STEM skills with the LEGO Technic system of building. More suited to slightly older children, the 2-in-1 model includes a crane 180°-rotating superstructure with rugged crawler tracks and can also be rebuilt into a Compact Tower.
There’s lots of LEGO in our top Christmas toys 2020 list as well, with the toy brand proving to be popular once again this year. From a gingerbread house to a Lamborghini to a Super Mario course. There’s so much on offer, you’re sure to find a LEGO creation your child will love.
Its also a popular option for those looking for an alternative to chocolate advent calendars, as their LEGO toy advent calendars feature popular franchises such as Star Wars and Harry Potter, filled with notable pieces from the film series.
With many of us spending more time at home due to coronavirus, you might be looking for new ways to keep your little ones entertained. Or maybe you’re wanting to stock up early for Christmas? Whatever it is, Amazon Prime Day deals are an excellent way to help you save on major brands.