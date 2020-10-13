We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nerf guns are a fun way to encourage your children to play together. What better way than epic battles in your back garden? If you need to upgrade your collection, Amazon is selling the much-loved toy at up to 80% off for Prime Day.

Prime Day is full of great offers, and discounted Nerf products are among them. So if you’re looking to treat your children to a brand new Nerf gun, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Created by Hasbro, Nerf guns have been a popular choice for children everywhere as it encourages them to get out and engage in play fights with their friends.

Nerf is a collection of foam-based weaponry which can be used both indoors and out, and doesn’t result in any unfortunate injuries due to the soft material the toy bullets are made out of. Having said that, eye protection is recommended just in case!

Amazon Prime Nerf deals – at a glance

Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster – £30

Nerf Fortnite SMG-E Blaster – £18.49

Nerf Ultra Two Motorised Blaster – £6.50

Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster

Age suitability: 8 years and up| Batteries required: None | Price: £30.00

This TS blaster is inspired by the blaster used in the popular Fortnite video game. It includes eight Official Nerf Mega darts and has storage on the stock for 4 darts, so you can keep backup darts nearby for fast reloading, so your child can engage in epic battles with their friends.

Nerf Fortnite SMG-E Blaster

Age suitability: 8 years and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £18.49

This SMG-E blaster is inspired by the weapon used in Fortnite, making it a great gift for that video game lover in your life! It features a bright orange and purple design and 6 Official Nerf Elite darts to fire at targets or your opponents.

Nerf guns are expected to be bestsellers for Christmas toys 2020, with Amazon anticipating many children opening them on Christmas Day. So now’s a perfect time to get your shopping done early, as long as you can find a good hiding place!